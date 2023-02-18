শনিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Helen Recalls Hiding from Salim Khan’s Wife Salma Khan; Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery

helen urvashi rautela


Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 21:57 IST

Helen recalls hiding from Salma Khan; Urvashi Rautela wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery.

Helen recalls hiding from Salma Khan; Urvashi Rautela wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery.

Helen in her interview with Arbaaz Khan, talked about how she tiptoed around Salma Khan; Urvashi Rautela wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery.

In a candid chat with Arbaaz Khan on his chat show, The Invincibles, yesteryear star Helen opened up about becoming a part of Salim Khan’s family. For the unversed, when Helen married Salim Khan, he was already married to Salma Khan, the mother of actor Arbaaz, Salim, and Salman Khan. In a new interview with Arbaaz Khan on his chat show, The Invincibles, Helen opened up about how she tiptoed around Salma during the initial days of her and Salim being together.

For more: Helen Reveals Hiding from Salma Khan When She Was Dating Salim Khan, Says ‘I Would Duck…’

Zeenat Aman, who recently made her Instagram debut, penned a thought provoking note on society’s idolisation of youth. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote, “As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy.”

For more: Zeenat Aman Says She was Hesitant to Stop Dyeing Her Hair, Was Strongly Advised Against it

Urfi Javed’s name is synonymous with unconventional and bold fashion. The internet sensation knows how to make heads turn and hog all the limelight with her quirky and unusual sartorial choices. She has never shied away from expressing herself freely and can be often spotted wearing clothes representing her out-of-the-box ideas. On Friday too, the Bigg Boss OTT star shared glimpses of her yet another eccentric outfit and sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

For more: Urfi Javed Sparks Meme Fest with Pics in Puffed Leather Dress; Netizen Asks ‘Ye Kya Fugga Pehan Lia?’

RRR has become a big hit worldwide. The film scripted history last month as it became the first Indian film to be nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. Recently, the director interacted with The New Yorker and opened up about his religious fervour, as well as the influence of Ramayana, and Mahabharata on his films.

For more: SS Rajamouli Talks About Moving Away From Religion, Shares His Love for Ramayana and Mahabharata

Actress Urvashi Rautela, who often grabs a spot on the trends list over her comments on Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, did something similar on Friday. The actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. As she walked away from the exit gate, media asked her about Rishabh Pant’s recent Instagram post. In the video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urvashi is asked if she’s seen Rishabh’s recent recovery photo.

For more: Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rishabh Pant A Speedy Recovery, Calls Him ‘India’s Pride’; Watch Video

