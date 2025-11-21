High drama! Bangladesh’s comical fielding gifts India a Super Over at Asia Cup Rising Stars – Watch | Cricket News

A comedy of errors meant that India A forced a super over in the semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup against Bangladesh A. (Images via X/Screengrabs)

India forced a Super Over in extraordinary fashion after Bangladesh made a mess of what looked like a simple win. In the final ball of India’s innings, Bangladesh allowed the batters to sneak a third run when only two would have meant Bangladesh won the match. What should have been a routine finish turned into a moment that will be replayed for a long time. With 16 required off the last over, India were still well behind when Harsh Dubey mistimed the final delivery to long-on. The throw came in wide, and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali made the critical mistake. He went for the run-out, lobbed it at the stumps with the under-arm, and missed. With no back up, India immediately realised the opening and completed a third run to level the scores.

The call from the fielders made it clear what had gone wrong. The over itself had already swung sharply. Ashutosh Sharma smashed a six and then saw a catch dropped at long-off, before Rakibul Hasan hit back with a yorker to bowl him. That brought Dubey to the crease with three needed off the last ball, setting up the error that changed the match.Watch the chaotic moment here India’s earlier charge came through quick runs from the top and middle order. Suryavanshi struck 38 off 15 before falling inside the powerplay. Priyansh Arya added 44 off 23, while captain Jitesh Sharma’s 33 and Nehal Wadhera’s 32 off 29 kept India in the chase and eventually allowed them to drag it to a tie. The Super Over, however, swung instantly against India. Jitesh was bowled first ball as he went for a big swing. One delivery later, Ashutosh was caught at extra-cover, leaving India all out for zero. In response, Bangladesh also lost their first wicket in the first delivery, but saw a wide from Suyash Sharma handed them victory. The chaotic final moments, from the dropped catch to the missed run-out and the super over drama made for an ending that summed up the pressure of the contest.This means that Team India have been eliminated from the competition, and that Bangladesh will play the winners of the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A game later in the day.