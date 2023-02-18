‘His inclusion shakes belief in justice’: Venkatesh Prasad takes a dig at out of form KL Rahul | Cricket News

Still considered by management as the second best Test opener in a country with so much batting talent. https://t.co/ipanuYBTKL — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) 1676713153000

NEW DELHI: In the midst of a horrible lean patch, India opener KL Rahul on Saturday continued to receive severe criticism on social media platforms.Rahul, who fell cheaply on 17 on Day 2 of the second Test was subjected to social media trolling. The 30-year-old was trending on net for all the wrong reasons and the Indian team management, which has backed out of form Rahul for a long time now, faced the anger of the netizens.Even former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took a pot shot at Rahul, re-posting the poor stats of India’s ‘second best Test opener’.

Rahul has gone past 25 just once in his last 10 Test innings, scoring — 50, 8, 12, 10, 22, 23, 10, 2, 20 and 17.

Since 2017, Rahul only has 1203 runs in 47 innings at a lowly average of 26.15.