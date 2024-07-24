বুধবার , ২৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৯ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Historic moment’: Bihar Cricket Association chief lauds Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after budget | Cricket News

জুলাই ২৪, ২০২৪ ১২:৫৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Historic moment’: Bihar Cricket Association chief lauds Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after budget | Cricket News



NEW DELHI: The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari has welcomed the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget regarding the development of sports infrastructure in Bihar. He considers this a historic moment for the entire sporting community of the state.
Tiwari expressed his sincere gratitude towards the Finance Minister, stating that this initiative is a crucial step towards nurturing the immense sporting talent present in Bihar.
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Finance Minister for the significant investment announced in the sports infrastructure in the Budget 2024. This is a historic moment for the entire sports community of our state,” said Rakesh Tiwari, as quoted by IANS.
“The development of new sports facilities is not only a matter of pride but also a crucial step towards nurturing the immense talent in Bihar. The advanced infrastructure will provide our athletes with the necessary resources for training, competition, and excelling at national and international levels. This initiative will undoubtedly foster a vibrant sports culture in our state,” he added.
The Budget 2024 unveiled several significant initiatives for Bihar, aimed at transforming the state into a key driver of ‘Viksit Bharat‘ (Developed India).
These initiatives include the establishment of new airports, medical colleges, and the development of sports infrastructure within the state.
Tiwari highlighted the importance of these developments for cricket players in Bihar, noting that the new facilities will offer better training grounds, modern amenities, and high-quality infrastructure. He stated that these improvements are extremely vital for cricket, saying, “Specifically for cricket, these improvements are extremely vital. Our players will now have access to better training grounds, modern amenities, and high-quality facilities, essential for their growth and progress. This announcement aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Bihar cricket to new heights and to prepare world-class cricketers.”





