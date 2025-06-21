Advertise here
জুন ২১, ২০২৫
Historic! R Praggnanandhaa surpasses world champion D Gukesh in world chess rankings; all you need to know | Chess News

জুন ২১, ২০২৫ ৭:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh (Agency Photo)

NEW DELHI: In a major milestone for Indian chess, R Praggnanandhaa has leapfrogged reigning world champion D Gukesh in the live FIDE rankings, marking a significant personal and national achievement. As of Saturday, Praggnanandhaa’s live rating climbed to 2777.2, nudging past Gukesh’s 2776.6.The 19-year-old prodigy is currently competing in the UzChess Cup Masters in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a prestigious event hosted by the Uzbekistan Chess Federation that’s quickly gaining global attention. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!After a draw in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa bounced back in style in Round 2, defeating Uzbekistan’s Shamsiddin Vokhidov with the white pieces.

World's top 10 in live rankings

World’s top 10 in live rankings (Photo: 2700chess.com)

He now leads the tournament standings with 1.5 points, tied with fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi and others.Praggnanandhaa’s rise in the rankings is part of a broader Indian surge in world chess.

Recently, India had four players in the global top 10 live ratings — Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Arjun, and the newly crowned Aravindh Chithambaram, who clinched the title at the 6th Stepan Avagyan Memorial in Armenia.In that tightly contested event, Aravindh and Praggnanandhaa both scored 6.5/9, but Aravindh claimed the top spot on tie-break. ALSO READ: ‘If there were chess tournaments in Bangladesh, why would I come to India?’: 80-year-old Rani HamidThe two, who train together under coach RB Ramesh, pushed each other throughout the event. “It was a good tournament for me,” Praggnanandhaa reflected, “but I missed that one chance in Round 2… That win would’ve made the difference.”Despite that, Praggnanandhaa’s consistent brilliance and recent form have now elevated him above even the world champion, a remarkable feat for a player still in his teens.With India’s young guns dominating international chess and pushing each other to new heights, a golden generation may already be here.





