Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: Biggest win ever! India crush Namibia 13-0 | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: Biggest win ever! India crush Namibia 13-0 | Hockey News


Photo credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

NEW DELHI: India started their Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a one-sided result, running over Namibia 13-0 in their first game on Monday.Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored a hat-trick each, as India registered their biggest win in the event’s history. Along with Hina’s goals (35′, 35′, 45′) and Kanika’s strikes (12′, 30′, 45′), Sakshi Rana (10′, 23′) scored twice. Binima Dhan (14′), Sonam (14′), Sakshi Shukla (27′), Ishika (36′) and Manisha (60′) also scored for India. The result placed India at the top of the group standings. India scored four goals in four minutes to take early control. Sakshi began the scoring with a reverse flick. Kanika made it 2-0 with a strong finish. Binima added the third after a direct run, and Sonam scored the fourth following a sequence of passes, giving India a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. India continued to press with Sakshi getting her second goal after a run that ended with a firm strike. Namibia tried to push forward for an opening but was stopped repeatedly by India’s midfield. India scored again through Sakshi, who converted a penalty-corner dragflick. Kanika added her second goal just before half-time to make it 7-0. India kept control in the second half. Hina scored her first goal of the tournament with a hit into the top corner. She added another soon after, taking advantage of a loose restart from Namibia. Ishika scored the tenth goal after a rebound from a penalty corner. Another penalty-corner deflection came to Hina, and she completed her hat-trick. Kanika then scored her third from a penalty corner, taking India’s lead to 12-0 at the end of the third quarter. India made some changes in the final quarter but continued to create chances. Manisha scored from a penalty corner to complete a 13-0 win in India’s first match of the tournament.





