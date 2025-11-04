‘Hope you are ready…’: Jemimah Rodrigues reminds Sunil Gavaskar of his promise after World Cup win | Cricket News

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup cricket semi final against Australia in Navi Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

India’s World Cup-winning cricketer Jemimah has responded to cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s offer to sing together if India won the World Cup, stating she is ready with her guitar to perform with him. This exchange follows India’s historic victory against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday, where they won by 52 runs to claim their first ICC title.Prior to the final match, Gavaskar had expressed his desire to collaborate musically with Jemimah during a conversation with India Today.

“If India win the World Cup, she and I — if she’s okay with it-will sing a song together. She’ll have her guitar, and I’ll sing along,” Gavaskar had stated.Jemimah responded to Gavaskar’s proposition through a video message on Instagram.Click here to watch the video.“Hi Sunil Gavaskar sir, I saw your message and you said that if India win the World Cup we both will sing a song together. So I’m ready with my guitar, hope you are ready with your mic. Lots of love, sir. Thank you for everything,” she said.The victory at D.Y. Patil Stadium marked a significant milestone for Indian cricket as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team secured their first World Cup championship.Gavaskar celebrated the team’s achievement with a video message on his Instagram.“What a wonderful time it was at the D.Y. Patil Stadium yesterday when Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women’s team, took the catch for India to win the ICC Women’s World Cup. What a moment it was. It was a magnificent moment,” he said.He further praised the team’s resilience and determination.

“It was terrific to see the way the girls fought. They came back after having a difficult league stage, but the captain showed great character and great determination and went on to win the World Cup. It’s a moment to savour, it’s a moment to cherish, it’s a moment to remember for the ages,” Gavaskar continued.The cricket legend concluded his message with words of pride.“It’s a wonderful moment in the history of Indian cricket, men’s and women’s. Many, many congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and her team for giving us so much happiness, so much joy. The entire cricketing community is very, very proud of you. Well done, congratulations,” he added.