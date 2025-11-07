Hospital Issues Health Update On Katrina Kaif After Delivery: ‘Mother And Baby Are Fine’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 20:00 IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital. The hospital confirms both mother and child are stable and doing well.

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025, at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital confirmed that both Katrina and her newborn are stable.

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have officially embraced parenthood. The duo announced the arrival of their baby boy on November 7, 2025, through a heartfelt joint post that instantly sent social media into celebration.

Sharing the joyous news, they wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.”

Within minutes, wishes poured in from fans and colleagues across the film fraternity, turning the internet into a wave of congratulations for the new parents.

Katrina and Baby Healthy, Confirms Hospital

HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Katrina delivered her baby, released an official statement confirming that both mother and child are doing well. The statement read, “Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Both Katrina and the baby are fine. Male baby born at 08:23:18; mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned.”

The news has since dominated entertainment headlines, with fans expressing joy and relief over the positive update.

Bollywood Celebs Pour in Love and Blessings

Soon after the announcement, the couple’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages from industry peers. Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “So happy! Congratulations.” Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Kat, welcome to the boy mamma club! So happy for you and Vicky.”

Others, including Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Rakul Preet Singh, also shared their happiness. “Congrats, new mamma and papa!” wrote Parineeti, while Sonam added, “Amazing, both of you. All my love.” Rakul gushed, “Omggggg congratulations, you two! So happy!”

A New Chapter for Bollywood’s Golden Couple

The couple had first revealed their pregnancy in September this year through another joint Instagram post. The Polaroid-style photograph featured Vicky gently holding Katrina’s baby bump, with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Fans have since followed the journey closely, with speculation about the baby’s arrival reaching fever pitch in recent weeks.

From Fairytale Wedding to Parenthood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private but grand ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, after a year of dating. Their wedding — intimate, elegant, and steeped in tradition — remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about events.

Now, nearly four years later, the couple has stepped into an equally beautiful new phase of life — as parents.

As the industry and fans shower the Kaushal family with love, one thing is certain: this “bundle of joy” has brought not just happiness to two people, but to millions who have admired their journey together.

