Hot! Aisha Sharma Goes Sexy as She Wears Crop Top, Shorts and Poses In the Rain Outside Her Gym

জুন ১৩, ২০২৩ ২:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
aisha sharma in mumbai


Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 13:42 IST

Aisha Sharma was earlier spotted going to gym in Mumbai. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Aisha Sharma was earlier spotted going to gym in Mumbai. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Aisha Sharma made her debut in John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate.

Aisha Sharma is one of the fittest stars in showbiz and her Instagram handle is proof of the same. She is often captured by the paparazzi during her gym outings. Today, despite heavy rains in Mumbai, the access is making sure to mark her attendance for her workout session. She was earlier spotted in the city.

In the photo, Aisha kept it cool and comfy in a blue crop top which she teamed with black athletic shorts. She looked all things smart and stylish. A pair of black shades, a neat ponytail and a sling bag tied her whole look together. She smiled and waved at the paparazzi as she entered the gym.

Have a look at the photos:

aisha sharma 1
Aisha Sharma was earlier spotted in town. Photo: Viral Bhayani
aisha sharma
The Satyameva Jayate actress kept it cool and comfy. Photo: Viral Bhayani
aisha sharma 3
Aisha donned one of her brightest smiles while waving for the paparazzi.
aisha sharma 4
Aisha Sharma is the sister of actress Neha Sharma. She was earlier spotted outside her gym. Photo: Viral Bhayani

Aisha Sharma is known for her dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Her fitness and skincare regimes are carefully curated, inspiring her fans to prioritize self-care and well-being. Through her social media platforms, she shares valuable insights and tips, empowering her followers to embark on their own wellness journeys.

Apart from fitness, Aisha also has an impeccable sense of fashion. Her journey into the world of modelling began during her engineering days in Noida. With sheer determination and passion, she made her remarkable acting debut alongside the charismatic John Abraham in the film Satyameva Jayate. She also went on to star in several music videos, which garnered immense popularity.

Aisha is the sister of actress Neha Sharma. Neha has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



