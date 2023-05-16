মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ মে ২০২৩ | ২রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
HOT! Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Bombshell Body Wearing Bikini Top, Cut-Out Dress In Sexy Video, Watch

মে ১৬, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
mouni roy sexy video 1 1


Bollywood actress Mouni Roy looks smoking hot in sexy beach outfits.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently living her best bombshell life by the beaches in Italy. Check out her sexy photos

Bollywood diva Mouni Roy showed off her killer figure as she shared a series of sexy photos of herself from her exotic vacay. The actress is currently living her best bombshell life by the beaches in Italy.

Mouni Roy has been sharing glimpses of her oh-so-glamorous outfits from her beach holiday. In one of the videos, shared on her Instagram account recently, Mouni Roy looks smoking hot wearing a white backless top with matching thigh-high slit skirt as she takes a walk on the beach.

In another set of photos, Mouni dazzled in a green cut-out dress with minimal makeup. She captioned the photos: “Coasting through life.” While her latest post shows the actress opting for a blue-green bikini top with matching sarong.

346586653 899799024445696 6220592948133210898 n
Mouni Roy looks smoking hot in a bikini top and matching sarong.
346914597 604052595022653 4081901851612567493 n
Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves in a green cut-out dress.
346628174 588150183413285 6626852841176366828 n
Mouni Roy strikes a sultry pose in a sexy outfit.
346671954 1221163948544714 6070425195078903381 n
Mouni Roy dazzles in a white backless top and thigh-high slit skirt.

Mouni often sends her fans into a frenzy with her racy photo shoots and hot videos on Instagram. Earlier, the actress shared a video of her chilling on her vacay in an orange bikini halter top which she teamed with a thigh-high slit skirt. The Naagin star struck a series of sensuous poses in her sexy outfit as she made the most of her time in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She simply captioned her post: “In a day dream.”

mouni roy sexy video 1
Bollywood actress Mouni Roy looks smoking hot in a sexy orange bikini.

From television to the big screen; Mouni Roy has ruled it all. She has undoubtedly come a long way ever since she made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni became a household name after she starred in the first season of supernatural-thriller show Naagin. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. Last year, Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others.

Next, Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.

