HOT! Shriya Saran Raises Heat in Black Bra Top, Thigh-High Slit Skirt; Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

shriya saran sexy photos 1


Shriya Saran looks sizzling hot in a black revealing outfit. (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Shriya Saran looks sizzling hot in a black revealing outfit. (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Drishyam 2 actress Shriya Saran is turning up the heat in a black bralette and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Check out her sexy video

Shriya Saran, who rose to prominence with Bollywood film Drishyam, has dedicated her Instagram profile lately to posting sultry thirst traps of herself in busty dresses, backless gowns, and thigh-high slit outfits. On Sunday, Shriya went bold in a series of photos wearing a sexy black bra top and matching pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Shriya took to her Instagram account to share a set of sultry pictures of herself in the sexy outfit which she wore for an awards ceremony which took place in Mumbai on Sunday. In one of the videos, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Shriya can be seen blowing kisses to photographers on the red carpet.

Shriya Saran married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in Udaipur in 2018. The duo never fails to shell out major couple goals every time they step out together. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Radha, on January 10, 2021.

Last year, Shriya worked in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. It starred Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others. The movie also won the prestigious Oscar for its foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu. Shriya Saran also posted this glorious win on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “So so so happy, you guys did it! Telugu song at the Oscars! Ufff too good! Amazing!”

Shriya Saran was also seen in the second instalment of the Ajay Devgn-starrer movie Drishyam 2 along with Ishita Dutta, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. The diva was last seen as Madhumathi in the movie Kabzaa. It is helmed by R. Chandru, Shivu Hiremath and Soori. The movie also features Upendra and Sudeep in pivotal roles.

