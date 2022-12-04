Housemates Want to Kick Out Shalin, Salman Khan Announces No Eviction

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka War episode, some viewers of Bigg Boss 16 enter the show and ask questions to the housemates. Tina Datta is questioned repeatedly about the true nature of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot, to which she replies that she is good friends with him and doesn’t want to get more involved in front of the cameras. Even Salman Khan asks Tina if she is playing a game with Shalin.

The housemates agree that it looks like Tina and Shalin are more than friends, but they refuse to admit their feelings in front of the camera. One audience member also questioned Priyanka for picking fights with Shiv.

The viewers also talk about Archana’s negative approach towards the people in the house and the fights she starts. Some of the viewers also supported her, saying she raises the right points and takes a stand. Salman later questions Archana himself, calling her out for forgetting herself while commenting on other members, and also threatening Bigg Boss at times. “What do you think of yourself,” Salman asks Archana. She gets emotional and says she will correct here behaviour.

Later, Salman brings Priyanka and Tina forward, and asks the housemates to vote, whose heart is more evil. Except for Shalin, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, all the housemates vote that Tina has a darker heart. Nimrit and Shiv say Tina is selfish and does everything for her convenience and is not loyal towards her friends. MC Stan gives the reason that Tina has criticised Shalin as well behind his back, despite the fact that Shalin has always stood by her.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor visit the sets to promote their show, the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Salman gives the housemates a task to choose whose friendship will affect the other, between Sajid and Shiv.

Salman also asks the housemates to vote who they want to see evicted from the house. Except for Saundarya and Tina, everyone votes that Shalin should be kicked out as he is not playing his own game individually and losing his standpoint because of Tina. But in the end, Salman announces that there will be no elimination this week.

