রবিবার , ৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Housemates Want to Kick Out Shalin, Salman Khan Announces No Eviction

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ৬:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nimrit salman


On Saturday’s Weekend Ka War episode, some viewers of Bigg Boss 16 enter the show and ask questions to the housemates. Tina Datta is questioned repeatedly about the true nature of her relationship with Shalin Bhanot, to which she replies that she is good friends with him and doesn’t want to get more involved in front of the cameras. Even Salman Khan asks Tina if she is playing a game with Shalin.

The housemates agree that it looks like Tina and Shalin are more than friends, but they refuse to admit their feelings in front of the camera. One audience member also questioned Priyanka for picking fights with Shiv.

The viewers also talk about Archana’s negative approach towards the people in the house and the fights she starts. Some of the viewers also supported her, saying she raises the right points and takes a stand. Salman later questions Archana himself, calling her out for forgetting herself while commenting on other members, and also threatening Bigg Boss at times. “What do you think of yourself,” Salman asks Archana. She gets emotional and says she will correct here behaviour.

Later, Salman brings Priyanka and Tina forward, and asks the housemates to vote, whose heart is more evil. Except for Shalin, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, all the housemates vote that Tina has a darker heart. Nimrit and Shiv say Tina is selfish and does everything for her convenience and is not loyal towards her friends. MC Stan gives the reason that Tina has criticised Shalin as well behind his back, despite the fact that Shalin has always stood by her.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor visit the sets to promote their show, the fourth season of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Salman gives the housemates a task to choose whose friendship will affect the other, between Sajid and Shiv.

Salman also asks the housemates to vote who they want to see evicted from the house. Except for Saundarya and Tina, everyone votes that Shalin should be kicked out as he is not playing his own game individually and losing his standpoint because of Tina. But in the end, Salman announces that there will be no elimination this week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Obaidul Kader CTG
আক্রমণ করলে পাল্টা আক্রমণ— বিএনপিকে কাদেরের হুঁশিয়ারি
বাংলাদেশ
1670114654 photo
Argentina vs Australia Highlights: Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 to reach quarter-finals | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 6
বহু কেচেও জামাকাপড় থেকে পুরনো দাগ উঠছে না? রইল কিছু ঘরোয়া টিপস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nimrit salman
Housemates Want to Kick Out Shalin, Salman Khan Announces No Eviction
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
prothomalo bangla 2021 06 ada2e27c a718 4664 9bb3 e723e762954a 655a6b6be46d56ac58fa5beecab7b892 59636b8c30434

সংক্রমণ বাড়লে স্কুল-কলেজ বন্ধ করে দেওয়া হবে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

 20220725 181854 scaled

মোংলায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর বিশাল প্রতিকৃতি নির্মাণ, ১৫ আগস্ট উদ্বোধন করবেন পৌর কর্তৃপক্ষ 

 Meghna Condenced Milk Meghna Pet1.jpg

আবারো নাটকীয় বোর্ড মিটিং হতে যাচ্ছে মেঘনার দুই কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 1621997030 giant statue of buddha at nagaloka. nagaloka is a buddhist training and conference center located in nagpur

Inspirational Quotes by Gautam Buddha That Guide Us Through Life

 download 8 1

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে শিক্ষক নিয়োগ

 rakib11

গাজীপুরে চাঞ্চল্যকর জোড়া খুনের রহস্য উদঘাটন, মূল আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 1642941145 photo

Rejuvenated Monfils marches into Australian Open quarter-finals | Tennis News

 Screenshot 2022 02 15 155943 42

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Series: বড়সড় চমক দিল শাওমি, লঞ্চ হল রেডমি নোট ১১ প্রো সিরিজের ফোন!

 1641681504 IMG 9056 scaled

অপোর ব্র্যান্ড অ্যাম্বাসেডর হলেন সাকিব আল হাসান

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 pandastore e142652437145

ガールズ シューズ ベアパウ Bearpaw Girl’s Bethany Ankle-High Leather Boot :e142652437145:パンダストア – 通販