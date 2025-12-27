How Are Condom Made? Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Gives A Tour Of Her Factory | Television News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 12:52 IST

Tanya Mittal, Bigg Boss 19 runner-up, gave a tour of her Gwalior condom factory, confirming ownership and addressing rumors, with staff and family supporting her against criticism.

Tanya Mittal Shows Off Factory, Talks About Staff And Trolls.

Tanya Mittal, former Bigg Boss 19 contestant, recently gave fans a peek into one of her factories in Gwalior. The tour came after people questioned whether she actually owned the businesses she often talked about, including pharmaceutical and solar companies, and a farmhouse growing organic produce.

During the visit, Tanya revealed that she owns a condom manufacturing factory. She talked about her team and how the factory runs daily, saying, “There are several staff members.” She also acknowledged that her business is a bit unconventional, calling it “something people often hesitate to talk about.”

Tanya walked viewers through the production area and explained the machinery used for making condoms. She stressed the quality of the products, noting, “All these machines have been imported.” She also showed the lab where tests are done to ensure everything meets standards.

Her staff confirmed Tanya’s ownership of multiple factories and said the rumours questioning her businesses were untrue. They repeatedly called her “boss” and reassured viewers that the factories operate properly.

Talking about why she shared the tour, Tanya said it was for her fans. “They fought for me and stood up for me even when they didn’t know my truth. They believed me without questioning anything. Because of that, they were targeted and trolled for supporting a ‘fake’ girl. I was being lynched the whole time,” she explained.

Reflecting on her time in the Bigg Boss house, Tanya recalled the criticism she faced from both fellow contestants and host Salman Khan. “Inside the house, they would lynch me for six days. And then the man who came on weekends would pull my leg even more. He roasted me the entire time,” she said.

She also cleared up questions about her relationship with her staff, saying, “My driver and other staff members also address me as ‘didi’ or ‘boss’.” One staff member added, “We call her ‘Boss’!” They confirmed salaries were paid on time, addressing concerns about working conditions.

Earlier, Tanya had given fans a tour of her home, showing her extended joint family and their lifestyle. Her sister-in-law explained, “Because we live in a joint family, all of this is very common for us,” pointing out features like a kitchen lift and daily use of silver utensils.

Tanya, who participated in Bigg Boss 19 earlier this year, finished as one of the runner-ups. The season included contestants like Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunicka Sadanand, Amaal Malik, Shehbaz Badeshah, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasma, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, and Mridul Tiwari, with actor Gaurav Khanna taking the top spot.

First Published: December 27, 2025, 12:50 IST