বুধবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৪
  বিনোদন

‘How Fluffy Is That Beard?’ Ranveer Singh’s New Look Has Ira Khan In Full Fangirl Mode

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৪ ১০:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 06 19t094758.447 2024 06 7e28afaf036728bc135299e9a744f2fd


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Don 3. (Photo credits: X)

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Don 3. (Photo credits: X)

Ranveer Singh sported a rugged appearance with a full-grown beard.

Who isn’t a fan of Ranveer Singh? No doubt his on-screen performances are 10/10, but his efforts to stay connected with fans are equally commendable. Ranveer Singh’s Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of entertainment—whether it is an update on his film, a family photo or even a selfie. In his latest entry, Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos showcasing his new look and not just fans, but even Bollywood is impressed.

In the latest photos, Ranveer Singh sported a rugged appearance with a full-grown beard, dressed in a grey jumper as he stared intensely into the camera. He captioned the pictures with yellow and orange hearts. The post not only caught the attention of his fans but also of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, who appeared to be fangirling over the actor. She commented on the post, asking, “How fluffy is that beard!?” Many others praised his new look, dubbing him “The most handsome man”.

On the other hand, soon after the photos were shared, a fan went to the comments section to inquire whether this was Ranveer Singh’s look for Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part 2. The fan commented, “AGAR YE DEV CHARACTER KA LOOK HAI. TOH BHAII AAAAG LAGNE VAALII HAI SECOND PART MAYYY.” Last year reports suggested that Ranveer Singh had been roped in for the second installment for the mega franchise.

On the personal front, this year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they were expecting their first child. According to their announcement, they are set to welcome their baby in September.

Work-wise, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from that, he still has Singham 3 with Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, which promises an amazing cinematic experience, will be released on Diwali 2024.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

