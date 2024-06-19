‘How Fluffy Is That Beard?’ Ranveer Singh’s New Look Has Ira Khan In Full Fangirl Mode

Who isn’t a fan of Ranveer Singh? No doubt his on-screen performances are 10/10, but his efforts to stay connected with fans are equally commendable. Ranveer Singh’s Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of entertainment—whether it is an update on his film, a family photo or even a selfie. In his latest entry, Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos showcasing his new look and not just fans, but even Bollywood is impressed.

In the latest photos, Ranveer Singh sported a rugged appearance with a full-grown beard, dressed in a grey jumper as he stared intensely into the camera. He captioned the pictures with yellow and orange hearts. The post not only caught the attention of his fans but also of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, who appeared to be fangirling over the actor. She commented on the post, asking, “How fluffy is that beard!?” Many others praised his new look, dubbing him “The most handsome man”.

On the other hand, soon after the photos were shared, a fan went to the comments section to inquire whether this was Ranveer Singh’s look for Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part 2. The fan commented, “AGAR YE DEV CHARACTER KA LOOK HAI. TOH BHAII AAAAG LAGNE VAALII HAI SECOND PART MAYYY.” Last year reports suggested that Ranveer Singh had been roped in for the second installment for the mega franchise.

On the personal front, this year, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced that they were expecting their first child. According to their announcement, they are set to welcome their baby in September.

Work-wise, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani. Apart from that, he still has Singham 3 with Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film, which promises an amazing cinematic experience, will be released on Diwali 2024.