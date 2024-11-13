How South Actress Krithi Shetty Is Making Her Way To Become A Pan-India Star

Last Updated: November 13, 2024, 17:33 IST

Krithi Shetty shared insights about her role in ARM during an interview with a media portal.

Krithi Shetty was recently seen in the film ARM.

Many actresses from Karnataka have made it big in their careers. Pooja Hegde, Aishwariya Rai and Shilpa Shetty are some of them. The most recent addition into this league of actresses is Krithi Shetty, who made her debut with the Hindi film Super 30 in 2019. After that she appeared in a slew of Telugu films, starting with Uppena. Now, Krithi Shetty recently made her Malayalam debut with the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, shortened to ARM. This action adventure film was the debut vehicle of director Jithin Laal and stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph and Krithi Shetty in pivotal lead roles. Released on September 12 this year, ARM was a big success, grossing more than Rs 100 crore on a Rs 30 crore budget.

The film was originally shot in 2D format and converted to 3D. The performances, action and the cinematography were highly praised and critical reception of the film was generally positive. Krithi Shetty, being a non Malayalam speaker, had her voice dubbed by Mamitha Baiju in the film.

Krithi Shetty shared insights about her role in ARM during an interview with a media portal. She explained that the director had sent her a pre-visualisation board, an animated storyboard illustrating the entire movie before shooting began. This preview highlighted the extensive effort already invested in the project, something Krithi deeply respected and found thrilling. Reflecting on her part in the film, Krithi acknowledged that while her screen time is shorter than in her previous projects, she feels her role is uniquely meaningful. “Even though I know my screen time in the film is less compared to my other films, I feel that the role is very special,” she said.

She also said that the working hours in the Malayalam industry are longer than in the Telugu film industry. “On the fourth day, I couldn’t use my eyebrows anymore because of the lack of sleep. Then everybody asked me, what happened? Are you okay? And I was just so pumped that I didn’t realise that because of the lack of sleep, I couldn’t function. Tovino had been working like that for months, and I was just so surprised seeing the kind of energy that he had, the kind of dedication as an actor,” she said.