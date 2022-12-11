How the world reacted to Morocco’s stunning win to enter FIFA World Cup semis | Football News

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🦁🇲🇦Morocco become the first African side to reach #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals! 👏What an achi… https://t.co/g5QXpzFhow — CAF (@CAF_Online) 1670691391000

Celebrities from all walks of life across the world were ecstatic and queued up on social media to congratutate Morocco after they stunned the fancied Portugal with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.The victory made Morocco the first African or Arab team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup, where they will take on defending champions France.Here’s how the world reacted to Morocco’s win:“CONTINENTAL HISTORY!… What an achievement by the Atlas Lions,” the Confederation of African Football tweeted.

Pop star Shakira tweeted: “This time for Africa!!”

This time for Africa!! 👏🇲🇦 #WorldCup — Shakira (@shakira) 1670691708000

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted: “Congrats Morocco.”

🇲🇦🇲🇦 Congrats Morocco!! 🇲🇦🇲🇦 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1670692082000

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed wrote: “No voice is louder than Morocco’s in the World Cup!” on Twitter.

لا صوت يعلو فوق صوت المغرب في كأس العالم 🇲🇦.. مبروووووك لكل العرب تحقيق الحلم العربي على يد أسود المغرب .. https://t.co/xyoyFtPB0D — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) 1670691739000

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: “…I congratulate @EnMaroc, the #AtlasLions, on their win today and becoming the first African and Arab team to ever reach the semi-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup.”

Africa making history and leading on and off the field. On the eve of the the #USAfricaLeadersSummit22, I congratul… https://t.co/oH7OLTpiRs — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) 1670702366000

Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby called Morocco’s win : “Historic and extraordinary!

His tweet further read, “The qualification of the Atlas Lions for the semi-final of the 2022 world is that of all Africa. Full support to the representatives of Africa for the grand finale. Africa world champion, yes it is possible inshallah!”

Historique et extraordinaire !La qualification des Lions de l’Atlas pour la demi-finale du mondial 2022 est celle… https://t.co/MAhaT50CNA — Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (@GmahamatIdi) 1670691881000

“We rejoice when the Arabs rejoice,” said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who hailed a “historic” victory.

India’s former cricketer and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh congratulated Morocco while feeling disappointed about Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ending in tears.

Sorry cr7 !! It was heartbreaking to see you cry 😢! Another great upset after Brazil , Portugal goes out ! Congratu… https://t.co/av75nz5TXe — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 1670692336000

“They did it!!!! Well done Morocco for this feat. Long live Africa,” tweeted retired Ivorian player and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Ça y est, ils l’ont fait !!!!bravo le Maroc @FRMFOFFICIEL pour cet exploit Vive l’Afrique 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦 🇲🇦… https://t.co/gdpEoI0SJ7 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) 1670691436000

Samuel Eto’o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country’s football federation, said on Twitter: “Incredible! …The entire continent is rooting for you.”

Incredible! Morocco is the first ever African country to make it to the semi finals. The entire continent is rootin… https://t.co/5f7EIQezzM — Samuel Eto’o (@SamuelEtoo) 1670696394000

German striker Mesut Ozil said it is “Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football.”