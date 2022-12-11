রবিবার , ১১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৬শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
How the world reacted to Morocco's stunning win to enter FIFA World Cup semis | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ১১, ২০২২ ৩:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Celebrities from all walks of life across the world were ecstatic and queued up on social media to congratutate Morocco after they stunned the fancied Portugal with a 1-0 win to enter the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday.
The victory made Morocco the first African or Arab team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup, where they will take on defending champions France.
Here’s how the world reacted to Morocco’s win:
“CONTINENTAL HISTORY!… What an achievement by the Atlas Lions,” the Confederation of African Football tweeted.

Pop star Shakira tweeted: “This time for Africa!!”

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted: “Congrats Morocco.”

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed wrote: “No voice is louder than Morocco’s in the World Cup!” on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: “…I congratulate @EnMaroc, the #AtlasLions, on their win today and becoming the first African and Arab team to ever reach the semi-finals of the @FIFAWorldCup.”

Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby called Morocco’s win : “Historic and extraordinary!
His tweet further read, “The qualification of the Atlas Lions for the semi-final of the 2022 world is that of all Africa. Full support to the representatives of Africa for the grand finale. Africa world champion, yes it is possible inshallah!”

“We rejoice when the Arabs rejoice,” said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who hailed a “historic” victory.
India’s former cricketer and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh congratulated Morocco while feeling disappointed about Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup ending in tears.

“They did it!!!! Well done Morocco for this feat. Long live Africa,” tweeted retired Ivorian player and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Samuel Eto’o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country’s football federation, said on Twitter: “Incredible! …The entire continent is rooting for you.”

German striker Mesut Ozil said it is “Great to see such a fairytale is still possible in modern football.”





