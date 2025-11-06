‘How Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui Play This Role?’: Anurag Kashyap Explains Why Gangs Of Wasseypur Was Nearly Shelved | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 06, 2025, 11:35 IST

Anurag Kashyap shared that the original producers walked away from Gangs of Wasseypur just before filming, doubting Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ability to lead the film.

Kashyap’s belief in Nawazuddin helped turn Gangs of Wasseypur into a cult classic.(Photo Credit: youtube)

Gangs of Wasseypur may now be celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, but its road to release was anything but smooth. Director Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that the film almost didn’t happen after its original production house, UTV, pulled out just three days before shooting was set to begin. The reason? They didn’t believe Nawazuddin Siddiqui could carry the film as its lead.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Game Changers, Kashyap said, “I left my fees for the film. UTV was producing it, but they asked, ‘How will Nawaz play this role? Bring a big star.’ They left the project three days before shooting began. My whole crew and actors were waiting for me.”

For Nawazuddin, Gangs of Wasseypur became the role that changed everything, turning years of small parts and rejection into overnight recognition.

Faith Over Finances

Anurag credited co-producer Sunil Bora for helping him rescue the project in its final moments. “At that time, Sunil Bora spoke to Viacom and within two days, they came on board and told us to make the film,” he shared.

Kashyap also revealed that he waived his own fee as a mark of faith in both the film and its lead actor. “For the sake of conviction, I said that I will leave my fees, but I am vouching for Nawaz,” he recalled. The decision was risky but rooted in belief, a choice that would later define one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated collaborations.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Surprising Transformation

The filmmaker also shared how actor Pankaj Tripathi was cast as Sultan Qureshi, a menacing butcher, despite being a vegetarian in real life. “We were thinking of casting Pankaj Jha, but he had gone to Pune. I had seen Tripathi’s work. He’s a very soft-spoken man, but his eyes are dangerous. I made a vegetarian play a butcher,” Anurag laughed. He added that Tripathi initially found the process confusing and uncomfortable, unsure how his role fit into the story. Yet, his raw performance became one of the film’s memorable highlights.

More than a decade later, Gangs of Wasseypur stands not just as a gritty crime epic, but as proof of what belief, trust, and persistence can achieve, both behind and in front of the camera.

