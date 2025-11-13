বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
১ম প্রান্তিকে ওয়ালটনের মুনাফায় ৪৮% প্রবৃদ্ধি – Corporate Sangbad Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘A Privilege To Be Loved’ By Ex-Mother-In-Law Zarine Khan | Video | Bollywood News Ishan Kishan to Mumbai Indians? Ex-India player’s bold statement stirs fans | Cricket News মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধ: শেখ হাসিনা-কামালের বিরুদ্ধে রায় ঘোষণা ১৭ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad When Dharmendra Paid Sholay Crew For More Hugs With Hema Malini | THIS Scene Gave Him The Most Chances | Bollywood News আওয়ামী লীগকে আর কোনো ছাড় নয়: ড. হেলাল উদ্দিন Islamabad blast aftermath: Pakistan moves entire T20 tri-series ft Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi amid tight security | Cricket News জবি ছাত্রদলের পক্ষ থেকে ছাত্রী হলে উপহার প্রদান Sunny Deol Loses Temper On Paps, Asks ‘Sharam Nahi Ati’ As They Film Him: ‘Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai’ | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Dhruv Jurel in India’s mix for Eden Test; Rishabh Pant to keep, Nitish Reddy released | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘A Privilege To Be Loved’ By Ex-Mother-In-Law Zarine Khan | Video | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘A Privilege To Be Loved’ By Ex-Mother-In-Law Zarine Khan | Video | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan attended ex-mother-in-law Zarine Khan’s prayer meet with Saba Azad and said, “It’s been my privilege to love and be loved by you,” in an emotional tribute.

font
Hrithik Roshan at Zarine Khan's prayer meet

Hrithik Roshan at Zarine Khan’s prayer meet

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7. The family hosted a prayer meet for her on November 10, where friends from the industry came to console the grieving family. An inside video from the prayer meet has surfaced online, in which Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, and Sanjay Khan can be seen teary-eyed as friends and family members paid tribute to their late mother.

Zarine’s ex-son-in-law and Sussanne Khan’s former husband, Hrithik Roshan, also attended the prayer meet with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. A video of Hrithik paying tribute to Zarine has surfaced on social media. In the clip, a visibly emotional Hrithik can be seen saying, “It has been my privilege to love and to be loved by you.”

As the video went viral, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Good people are always remembered in a nice way like this.” Another commented, “Each and every word said is truth, simply truth.”

Zarine Khan on Hrithik Roshan

After Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce, Zarine spoke about her bond with the actor in an interview with IANS, saying, “He’s still like a son to me. The divorce hasn’t affected our relationship. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond will always remain.”

About Zarine Khan’s prayer meet

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, passed away on November 7. On November 10, the family hosted a prayer meet for her in Mumbai.

From Sussanne Khan’s ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan to veteran actors Jeetendra, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and others, several celebrities attended to meet the family and pay their final respects. Hrithik Roshan was accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Another video featuring Salman Khan’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan attending the prayer meet with his daughter, Arpita Sharma, also surfaced on social media.

Zarine Khan’s death

Zarine Khan’s passing leaves a void not only in her family but also in the creative fabric of Bollywood’s golden era. She is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their four children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close bond with the family, was among the first to arrive at the funeral with Saba Azad.

First Published:

November 13, 2025, 12:16 IST

News movies bollywood Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘A Privilege To Be Loved’ By Ex-Mother-In-Law Zarine Khan | Video
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
১ম প্রান্তিকে ওয়ালটনের মুনাফায় ৪৮% প্রবৃদ্ধি – Corporate Sangbad

১ম প্রান্তিকে ওয়ালটনের মুনাফায় ৪৮% প্রবৃদ্ধি – Corporate Sangbad

মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধ: শেখ হাসিনা-কামালের বিরুদ্ধে রায় ঘোষণা ১৭ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধ: শেখ হাসিনা-কামালের বিরুদ্ধে রায় ঘোষণা ১৭ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

When Dharmendra Paid Sholay Crew For More Hugs With Hema Malini | THIS Scene Gave Him The Most Chances | Bollywood News

When Dharmendra Paid Sholay Crew For More Hugs With Hema Malini | THIS Scene Gave Him The Most Chances | Bollywood News

আওয়ামী লীগকে আর কোনো ছাড় নয়: ড. হেলাল উদ্দিন

আওয়ামী লীগকে আর কোনো ছাড় নয়: ড. হেলাল উদ্দিন

Sunny Deol Loses Temper On Paps, Asks ‘Sharam Nahi Ati’ As They Film Him: ‘Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai’ | Bollywood News

Sunny Deol Loses Temper On Paps, Asks ‘Sharam Nahi Ati’ As They Film Him: ‘Aapke Ghar Mein Maa Baap Hai’ | Bollywood News

Farah Khan Says Bollywood Circles Spoke To Her, Ignored Husband Shirish Kunder: ‘World Is Full Of A*****es’ | Bollywood News

Farah Khan Says Bollywood Circles Spoke To Her, Ignored Husband Shirish Kunder: ‘World Is Full Of A*****es’ | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST