Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘A Privilege To Be Loved’ By Ex-Mother-In-Law Zarine Khan | Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 12:16 IST

Hrithik Roshan attended ex-mother-in-law Zarine Khan’s prayer meet with Saba Azad and said, “It’s been my privilege to love and be loved by you,” in an emotional tribute.

Hrithik Roshan at Zarine Khan’s prayer meet

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on November 7. The family hosted a prayer meet for her on November 10, where friends from the industry came to console the grieving family. An inside video from the prayer meet has surfaced online, in which Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, and Sanjay Khan can be seen teary-eyed as friends and family members paid tribute to their late mother.

Zarine’s ex-son-in-law and Sussanne Khan’s former husband, Hrithik Roshan, also attended the prayer meet with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. A video of Hrithik paying tribute to Zarine has surfaced on social media. In the clip, a visibly emotional Hrithik can be seen saying, “It has been my privilege to love and to be loved by you.”

As the video went viral, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Good people are always remembered in a nice way like this.” Another commented, “Each and every word said is truth, simply truth.”

Zarine Khan on Hrithik Roshan

After Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce, Zarine spoke about her bond with the actor in an interview with IANS, saying, “He’s still like a son to me. The divorce hasn’t affected our relationship. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond will always remain.”

About Zarine Khan’s prayer meet

Zarine Khan, wife of veteran actor-producer Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, passed away on November 7. On November 10, the family hosted a prayer meet for her in Mumbai.

From Sussanne Khan’s ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan to veteran actors Jeetendra, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, and others, several celebrities attended to meet the family and pay their final respects. Hrithik Roshan was accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Another video featuring Salman Khan’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan attending the prayer meet with his daughter, Arpita Sharma, also surfaced on social media.

Zarine Khan’s death

Zarine Khan’s passing leaves a void not only in her family but also in the creative fabric of Bollywood’s golden era. She is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their four children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close bond with the family, was among the first to arrive at the funeral with Saba Azad.

First Published: November 13, 2025, 12:16 IST

News movies bollywood Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘A Privilege To Be Loved’ By Ex-Mother-In-Law Zarine Khan | Video