রবিবার , ২২ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Serve Stylish Couple Goal, Step Out To Celebrate Pinkie Roshan’s Birthday; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২২, ২০২৩ ৮:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
hrithik saba 2 2023 10 8635f4070fadc172c4dda047353dcf4d


Last Updated: October 22, 2023, 19:36 IST

Hrithik ROshan with Saba Azad

Hrithik ROshan with Saba Azad

Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The aerial action film will also star Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover among others.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad always set a couple goals for their fans. Today the couple once again set relationship goals with their stylish appearance as they celebrated Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan’s birthday. A video capturing them has taken social media by storm. Fans are showering praise on them.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Hrithik wearing a white colour tee and grey pants. While Saba opted for ethnic wear. She is wearing a peach colour saree with her hair open. Pashmina Roshan also shared a photo in which Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik with his sons, Pinkie and others can be seen posing.

Take a look here:

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his mother Pinkie Roshan’s 70th birthday on Sunday, October 22. For his mother’s birthday, Hrithik had a special video message which encapsulates her spirit. Hrithik’s family, friends and fans are in awe of his sweet message for his mother. Taking to his social media handles on Sunday, Hrithik wrote, “Chaplin said ‘To truly laugh, learn to take your pain and play with it.’ Mama, this I learn from you Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn’t anyone like you ! Here’s to an adventure that has only just begun !! I love you C’mon everybody !!! Clap your hands .”

The video begins with Hrithik saying, “So, I’ve just entered the gym and the music is on, which means my mother must be dancing.” The video then cuts to Pinkie dancing in the gym in an all-black athleisure attire. Saba Azad commented on the video, “Best video ever!!!” Pashmina Roshan commented, “Awwwwww .” Rakesh Roshan wrote in the comments, “Hahaha well captured Happiness no more to explain.” Ishan Khatter, Kunal Kapoor and Ronit Roy also dropped hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The aerial action film will also star Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover among others.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm food
পেনিনসুলায় গ্রিক-রোমান খাবারের উৎসব
বাংলাদেশ
1697985868 photo
Shubman Gill breaks Hashim Amla’s record, becomes fastest to 2,000 ODI runs | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
puffed rice 3
Puffed Rice-Muri: পুজোর পরই মুড়িতে ভরসা রাখুন, ম্যাজিকের মতো কাজ করবে, কয়েক মুঠোতেই এত উপকারিতা!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
hrithik saba 2 2023 10 8635f4070fadc172c4dda047353dcf4d
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Serve Stylish Couple Goal, Step Out To Celebrate Pinkie Roshan’s Birthday; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1624866785 smartphone 11

how to find lost-android-phone; how-to-erase-data-remotely– News18 Bangla

 qcoom nirob greftar ecommerce ecommerce barta

কিউকমের হেড অফ কমিউনিকেশন আরজে নিরব গ্রেফতার

 untitled design 8 10

Director Hari to Join Hands With Gopichand For Next Venture? What We Know

 wm infinix

ইনফিনিক্সের ‘হট ১১এস’ এখন দেশের বাজারে

 Screenshot 2022 05 07 152639 23

লঞ্চ হল Android 13, Pixel 6; Google I/O 2022-এ আরও কী চমক অপেক্ষা করছে

 wm qader 2

বিএনপিকে রাজনৈতিক আন্দোলন ও নির্বাচনে পরাজিত করার আহ্বান

 1663266623 photo

It was an ‘honour to share all these years’ with Federer, says Nadal | Tennis News

 ভারতীয় সেই নার্গিস বেগম ও স্বামী জুয়েল সরকার আটক

ভারতীয় সেই নার্গিস বেগম ও স্বামী জুয়েল সরকার আটক

 When Karisma Kapoors Husband Told His Mom To Slap Wife For A Ridiculous Reason 1200x900 62160faf26e6f 5

Stale Roti | Health Care: বাসি রুটি খান? শরীরের ক্ষতি করছে এই রুটি? নাকি হচ্ছে দারুণ উপকার? জানুন

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 mapletreehouse 20190608134242 01406

দর পতনের শীর্ষে খান ব্রাদার্স