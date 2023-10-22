Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Serve Stylish Couple Goal, Step Out To Celebrate Pinkie Roshan’s Birthday; Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad always set a couple goals for their fans. Today the couple once again set relationship goals with their stylish appearance as they celebrated Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan’s birthday. A video capturing them has taken social media by storm. Fans are showering praise on them.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Hrithik wearing a white colour tee and grey pants. While Saba opted for ethnic wear. She is wearing a peach colour saree with her hair open. Pashmina Roshan also shared a photo in which Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik with his sons, Pinkie and others can be seen posing.

Take a look here:

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his mother Pinkie Roshan’s 70th birthday on Sunday, October 22. For his mother’s birthday, Hrithik had a special video message which encapsulates her spirit. Hrithik’s family, friends and fans are in awe of his sweet message for his mother. Taking to his social media handles on Sunday, Hrithik wrote, “Chaplin said ‘To truly laugh, learn to take your pain and play with it.’ Mama, this I learn from you Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn’t anyone like you ! Here’s to an adventure that has only just begun !! I love you C’mon everybody !!! Clap your hands .”

The video begins with Hrithik saying, “So, I’ve just entered the gym and the music is on, which means my mother must be dancing.” The video then cuts to Pinkie dancing in the gym in an all-black athleisure attire. Saba Azad commented on the video, “Best video ever!!!” Pashmina Roshan commented, “Awwwwww .” Rakesh Roshan wrote in the comments, “Hahaha well captured Happiness no more to explain.” Ishan Khatter, Kunal Kapoor and Ronit Roy also dropped hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in the film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The aerial action film will also star Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover among others.