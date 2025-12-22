Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Turn Heads In Stylish Traditional Looks At Cousin’s Mehendi | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 02:23 IST

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad exude couple goals as they step out in elegant traditional outfits for cousin Eshaan Roshan’s Mehendi function.

Bollywood’s beloved couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were recently spotted in Mumbai, turning heads in coordinated traditional attire as they attended the Mehendi function of Hrithik’s cousin, Eshaan Roshan. The duo once again proved why they are one of the most stylish pairs in the industry, effortlessly exuding charm and elegance as they arrived at the festive pre-wedding celebration.

Eshaan Roshan, son of music composer Rajesh Roshan, got engaged to his girlfriend Aishwarya Singh on December 20, 2025, in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family. The Mehendi function followed shortly after, giving fans a glimpse of the Roshan family’s celebrations.

Hrithik And Saba Shine In Coordinated Traditional Looks

A video of Hrithik and Saba at the event is going viral online. Hrithik opted for a pastel kurta paired with white bottoms and a matching stole, radiating understated elegance. Saba complemented him beautifully in a yellow-orange traditional suit, complete with heavy jewellery and a paranda choti, perfectly capturing the vibrant, classic Punjaban aesthetic.

Their coordinated ensembles and natural chemistry had fans gushing online, praising the couple for their effortless style and grace. Two days prior, a family photograph from the celebrations surfaced online, showing Hrithik in a white Indo-Western outfit, while Saba donned a silver-coloured designer kurta with floral pyjamas. The picture also included Hrithik’s parents, his uncle Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik’s son, alongside the newly engaged couple, highlighting the joyous family occasion.

Hrithik And Saba’s Personal And Professional Life

Since his divorce from first wife Sussanne Khan in 2021, Hrithik Roshan’s relationship with Saba Azad has continued to make headlines. The actor and Saba are often praised for their public displays of affection and style, while Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, amicably.

On the professional front, Hrithik is gearing up for his next big project, the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. With the film in the pipeline and his personal life in the spotlight, Hrithik continues to maintain a fine balance between work and family celebrations.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 02:23 IST