Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Wishes Him And Saba Azad ‘Endless Love’; Actor’s Reply Wins Hearts | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 14, 2026, 00:53 IST

Sussanne Khan shared unseen moments from Hrithik Roshan’s birthday bash and wished him and Saba Azad “endless love.” His response stood out.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend a festive dinner hosted by Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan’s 52nd birthday celebrations were all about love, warmth and togetherness — and a sweet exchange between the actor and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan is now winning hearts online. The actor rang in his birthday with a yacht party and beach vacation, surrounded by girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne, sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, along with close family members and friends.

After Hrithik shared glimpses from the celebration along with a heartfelt note thanking fans for their love, Sussanne took to social media to post unseen moments from the getaway. Along with a video montage, she penned a touching message wishing Hrithik and Saba “endless love,” reflecting the cordial bond the former couple continues to share.

Sussanne Khan’s Heartfelt Birthday Note Goes Viral

Sharing a video compilation featuring candid pictures from the birthday bash, Sussanne wrote, “Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… happy birthday Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life… from here to beyond eternity, let us all be connected beyond family n heart monsters… we are all blessed n the universe will protect all of us.”

The montage included joyful moments of Hrithik and Saba spending time together on the yacht, selfies with family members, and relaxed beachside glimpses that captured the spirit of the celebration. Fans were quick to praise Sussanne for her grace and positivity, calling the blended family dynamic refreshing and mature.

Hrithik, too, responded warmly to the post, acknowledging not just Sussanne but also her current partner. His comment read, “Happy humans singing in harmony cause the music never really stops. Thanks Sussanne. Big love brother @arslangoni.” The exchange drew widespread appreciation from fans, many of whom applauded the mutual respect shared between the former spouses.

Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan’s Bond Post Divorce

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in December 2000 after dating for several years. After 14 years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2013 and were officially divorced in 2014. Despite parting ways, the two have remained on excellent terms and continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Over the years, Hrithik and Sussanne have often come together for family occasions, holidays and milestones, setting an example of amicable co-parenting. Both have moved on in their personal lives — Hrithik is in a steady relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad, while Sussanne is dating Arsalan Goni, brother of actor Aly Goni.

The extended family is frequently spotted spending time together, including going on vacations and double dates, reinforcing the idea that relationships can evolve while still being rooted in respect and affection.

First Published: January 14, 2026, 00:53 IST

