‘Hum Aapke Hain’: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan | Bollywood News

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen listening to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, as he spoke about devotion, humility, and the search for God.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan

Far from cricket stadiums and film sets, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen in a quiet, deeply personal moment of faith. A fresh video featuring the couple listening to Premanand Ji Maharaj has surfaced online, once again drawing attention to the spiritual path they consistently choose away from public glare.

The video, shared on Bhajan Marg’s YouTube channel, captures Virat and Anushka seated calmly at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat in Vrindavan. Dressed in simple clothes, the couple listened attentively as Premanand Ji Maharaj spoke about devotion, purpose and the importance of seeking God beyond worldly success. The visit, by the looks of it, took place after the couple returned to India. The couple continues a pattern of regular spiritual interactions they have maintained for years.

What Premanand Ji Maharaj told Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

In the video, Premanand Ji Maharaj advised the couple to stay grounded, polite, and focused on devotion while continuing their professional lives. “Consider your field of work like service to God. Stay sincere, polite, and keep chanting God’s name. You have to make your life progressive. Till the time we don’t find God, our journey shouldn’t stop. One has to cross both worldly and divine areas to see their God. Jiske hum asli mein hain, ek baar bhar netra usko bhi toh dekhein (see our God, to whom we actually belong),” he said.

He then spoke about how people often spend their lives attached to temporary relationships and distractions. “Entire lifetime went away, confused in this illusion. Loved so many people in between, but everyone kept going away. Atleast look at the one who is actually yours once. The one who is your actual father, the one who revealed me, created me, look at him once, there should be ambition to see him. Have heard that he is beautiful, one should have the desire to see him once, right?”

Virat and Anushka agreedas they listened. Premanand Ji Maharaj also encouraged them to set a spiritual goal that goes beyond material happiness. “Make it your goal that even if in this life or the next one, you decide, but I want to meet you. You have shown all the happiness in life, I don’t want those now, I want you. And if I get to see you, all the happiness will come along with you in your feet.”

As the interaction came to an end, Anushka bowed and said, “Hum aapke hain Maharaj ji, aap humare (we are yours, you are ours).” Premanand Ji Maharaj smiled and replied, “Hum sab Shree ji ke hain (we all belong to God). We are all under one umbrella, under his blue umbrella, the sky. We all are his children,” leaving both Virat and Anushka smiling.

He concluded with a message about faith and guidance. “Yes, you don’t know about the path ahead so I held your hand, someone holds my hand, then the other person holds that someone’s hand, we are going in a series. The tradition has been created this way. So we are in line only, we will reach there eventually.”

