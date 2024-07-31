বুধবার , ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Hurt Ribs And Twisted Ankle’: Kashmira Shah On Her Injury

The actress said she had fallen due to her heels.

Actor and Kashmira’s husband Krushna Abhishek encouraged her in this tough time and wrote that he is proud of her for not letting the shoot stop.

Actress and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’s contestant Kashmira Shah recently shared a glimpse of the injuries on Instagram she faced due to an accident on the sets. Posting the pictures of her hurt rib and twisted ankle on Instagram, she wrote in the caption,” Said today that I think there is bad nazar everywhere and pray for my safety. Just had an accident on the sets where I had a major fall. Hurt my rib and twisted my ankle but the show must go on”. Kashmira is dressed in a blue lehenga in the photos.

Actor and Kashmira’s husband Krushna Abhishek encouraged her in this tough time and wrote that he is proud of her for not letting the shoot stop. “The show must go on, I learnt this from u”, the Wake Up Sid actress replied to him. Kashmira’s colleagues, actresses Mitali Nag, Munisha Khatwani, Tanaaz Currim Irani and others wished her a speedy recovery.

On the Instagram stories section, Kashmira attached a clip of how she met her co-actor, Arjun Bijlani, before the accident happened.

whatsapp image 2024 07 31 at 11.46.20 2024 07 323d1dcc7f295885439732f82e602b31

In the other Instagram story, the 51-year-old actress pointed out that she had fallen due to her heels and wrote that she would not wear them anymore.

whatsapp image 2024 07 31 at 11.47.05 2024 07 0fafbf2a4035c8b74602605576e2fb1b

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a cooking reality show where celebrities try their hands and cook dishes assigned by head chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is currently airing on Colors and will start with a new time slot starting 1st August, airing every Thursday and Friday at 10:00 PM. This change in the show’s slot timings satisfies the audience’s demand for more pre-weekend entertainment. The show has become a hit with the audience with its lineup of many prominent celebrities.

The show has sparked a major buzz online as now Dr Aniruddhacharya Ji is set to join the celebrity contestants in the upcoming episode. On Instagram, it is seen how he received a warm welcome from the paparazzi on the sets of the show. The caption of this post read, “मुंबई में हुआ भयंकर स्वागत गुरुजी का (Guruji was welcomed in Mumbai).”

The celebrity participants on the show include Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and others.

