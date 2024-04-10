বুধবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'I am your biggest cheerleader': Dhanashree Verma showers love on Yuzvendra Chahal for playing 150th IPL match | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৪ ১০:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Dhanashree Verma, wife of Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, expressed her affection and admiration for her husband as he marked his 150th match in the Indian Premier League. Chahal achieved this milestone during RR’s match against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday in Jaipur.
“Hey Yuzi, congratulations for your 150th IPL match today. I have said this before also and I will say this today also, congratulations.We are super proud of you and the way you have contributed all these years to your previous teams and now to Rajasthan Royals. I am sure even they are super proud of how you play your game and every time you come back with a bang,” Dhanashree said in a video posted by RR on their X handle.
She emphasized Chahal’s knack for taking crucial wickets for his team at pivotal moments in the match. She expressed that she is his biggest cheerleader and will always extend her unwavering support.

“We all love you for that whenever there is pressure in the match you are just that one bowler who comes and takes a wicket. So Yuzi just be who you are, believe in your craft and your skill-set. We all are there to support you always. I am your biggest cheerleader and I will always support you 100%. So please go ahead, enjoy today’s match. It’s your 150th match. IPL match is a very big thing. So enjoy and yes Halla Bol!,” she added.
Since making his debut in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians, Chahal has emerged as the tournament’s top wicket-taker over the past decade, amassing 195 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64.
Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having taken 139 wickets in just 113 games. He stands as the sole bowler in IPL history to achieve the milestone of 100 or more wickets for a single franchise.





