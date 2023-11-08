বুধবার , ৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৩শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘I believe his USP…’: Former India batting coach likens Rohit Sharma’s captaincy with Sourav Ganguly | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৮, ২০২৩ ৯:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
1699458638 photo


NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma‘s astute captaincy in the ODI World Cup is the talk of the town which has done wonders for India as the hosts remained unbeaten in the tournament with eight wins in as many matches.
Former Indian all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed Rohit’s leadership and emphasised his USP of backing players who are injured or are low on confidence.Looking ahead to the team’s final league match against Netherlands in Bengaluru, Bangar shared his views on Star Sports show “Follow the Blues”.
“I believe his USP is that he has backed the players who were injured and low on confidence. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah these 3 players were making comebacks after injuries, and they were given the confidence that they were a part of this team, and that the team believes in their abilities, and that they would get opportunities,” he said.

cricket update

“When any captain says this, it is above everything for a player. Another captain who did something similar is Sourav Ganguly, when he identified Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra. So, this is one fantastic contribution by Rohit Sharma as a captain,” he added.
These players have shown to be a valuable asset to India’s World Cup triumph so far, proving that Rohit was right to have trust in them.

World Cup 2023: Circumstances in which India and Pakistan can clash in the semi-finals?

Rahul has one half-century and 245 runs at an average of 61.25 in seven innings. His highest score is 97*.
Shreyas has also done well, despite a few sporadic setbacks. He has amassed 293 runs with three half-centuries at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of over 97 in eight games. His highest score is 82.







