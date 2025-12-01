‘I couldn’t take it’: Jemimah Rodrigues makes shocking revelation, explains why she deleted WhatsApp after Women’s World Cup win | Cricket News

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after winning the Women’s Cricket World Cup (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared her experience of dealing with overwhelming attention during the Women’s World Cup. She had to take the drastic step of uninstalling WhatsApp following her match-winning performance in the semi-final.The India batter revealed she received messages from approximately a thousand unknown numbers after her crucial semi-final innings. This flood of communication made it difficult for her to maintain focus during the tournament.

The situation became particularly challenging as she was already processing the emotional impact of the semi-final victory while preparing for the upcoming World Cup final.“I don’t know how random people started getting my number. I’m not even over-exaggerating, but I had 1000 WhatsApp messages. I couldn’t take it because firstly, a lot had happened in that game. A lot of my emotions itself were there. I’m preparing for a final and the tournament is not over. Yes, I played a knock. Yes, we won. Yes, India was in the final. But, we still had a World Cup final to win,” she told Cricbuzz in an interview.To manage the situation, Rodrigues decided to completely remove WhatsApp from her phone. Before doing so, she informed only a select group of close contacts about alternative ways to reach her.“Even if I was not reading the message, it was just buzzing. And I just knew that people were messaging me and I just wanted to prepare for the finals. So, till the finals, I didn’t install WhatsApp,” she added.During this period, she maintained minimal social media presence, limiting herself to just one post-match update. She remained disconnected until the World Cup final concluded.After the tournament ended, Rodrigues returned to her social media accounts. She found her feed dominated by content about her semi-final performance and India’s achievement in the World Cup.“I’ve never seen such a sight, even till now, just randomly scrolling Instagram and suddenly my video or something comes up. Or someone is talking about me,” she further noted.