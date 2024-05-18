শনিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘I didn’t live up to the standard’: Rohit Sharma sums up his overall batting performance in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

মে ১৮, ২০২৪ ৪:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Team India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his batting performance in the ongoing IPL did not meet the expected standards. However, instead of overthinking, he focused on maintaining a positive mindset and working on his weaknesses.
Despite a strong 68 off 38 balls in their final match against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians ended up losing and finished at the bottom of the table.

“As a batter, I know I didn’t live up to the standard. But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won’t play well,” Rohit said on JioCinema Match Centre Live.
Rohit acknowledged that the team’s season did not go as planned, and they took responsibility for their mistakes. They lost many games that they should have won, but he recognized that it is the nature of the IPL, and teams must seize the limited opportunities they get.

Regarding the T20 World Cup squad, the Indian skipper revealed that they had a clear idea of the team composition, and 70 percent of the players had clarity about their roles before the IPL began.
The team management had shared this information with the majority of the players to ensure they could practice and play accordingly, regardless of their IPL performances. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.
(Inputs from PTI)





