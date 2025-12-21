‘I Don’t Like Her’: Kriti Sanon Recalls Her First Reaction To Her Character Mukti In Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 21, 2025, 16:22 IST

Kriti Sanon reveals that when she first read the script of Tere Ishk Mein, she found her character Mukti completely negative.

Kriti Sanon was recently seen in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ opposite Dhanush. The film released in theatres last month, and Kriti and Dhanush were lauded for their performance in the film. Kriti, who plays Mukti Beniwal in the film, has now revealed her first reaction to her character in Tere Ishk Mein. She said that when she first read the script, she found her character to be completely negative and selfish. She called up Aanand L. Rai to tell him that she was not liking the character. However, she said that the director had visualised the character of Mukti very differently than she did.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kriti Sanon said, “When I read the script, and the way she was written, was completely feeling negative. In fact, we were shooting in February for the film. In January, I read the whole script and I called Aanand sir and I said, ‘I don’t like her. I’m not liking her.’ And it was giving me anxiety. I was not liking this girl. There’s something very selfish about her.”

However, she added that the director had a very different vision for her role. “Every time I would go back and talk to Aanand sir about the same scenes, same dialogues, he would actually visualise it very differently. Like he had her vulnerability, her layers, empathy, everything in his head, which wasn’t so much there on the paper. And I just felt like oh my God, this scene is something else in his head, and something else on paper. So it was probably one of the few…I think the only character I didn’t prep for properly. But I didn’t prep for her because I was like yeh saara inke dimaag mein hai. I don’t even know where to start,” said Kriti. She said that it was the first time she found the character entirely while filming. She liked the fact that her character was flawed, and not perfect.

While Kriti is being praised for her performance, some felt that her character, Mukti, was ‘toxic’ and a ‘red flag’. In a chat with Zoom, Kriti reacted to these labels. “’Toxic’ and ‘red flag’ – these terms have become very common now. It is great that it is being discussed. Debate is a great part of it. At the end, a lot of people are feeling like both are right and wrong at some points.”

The actor added, “Your moral compass is not towards one person, which is great because human beings make mistakes. If your heart is not wrong or you’re not an evil person, and you made a mistake, there’s always a reason why you did what you did. It is a perspective.”

