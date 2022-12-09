শুক্রবার , ৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৪শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'I have won this tournament eight times, please believe me!', says Roger Federer when denied entry at Wimbledon | Tennis News

ডিসেম্বর ৯, ২০২২ ১১:০৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Tennis legend Roger Federer shared a surprising anecdote, during a chat show, when he was stopped at the Wimbledon gate and subsequently denied entry to the club since he was not carrying a membership card of the All England Club.
The eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer, the most successful male grass court player of all time, was in splits while sharing this incident with Trevor Noah in an episode of the ‘The Daily Show‘.
“I was in Tokyo for my sponsor, Uniqlo. I came back to London to see a doctor for a second opinion on my knee because my knee has not been great lately. I did not want to tell Wimbledon that I was, maybe, going to be there and I did not know if I was going to have the time to go by the (All England) Club because I was going to fly home to the family.”

After meeting his doctor, Federer decided to visit Wimbledon as he had two hours before his flight back home. However, he had never been to the venue when the tournament was not being played.
“So I drive up to the gate where usually guests come in. I tell my coach who was with me at the time, I will quickly go and speak to the security lady.” Federer asked the guard, “I was wondering about how I could get into Wimbledon. Where is the door? Where is the gate?” The security guard then asked Federer ‘Do you have a membership card?”
“When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So, I’m like, “No, I don’t have my membership card but I am a member and I’m just wondering where I can get in,” and she said, “Yeah, but you have to be a member.” I was like, “I’m just asking you again where can I get in”, and she said, “The other side, but you have to be a member.”
“So, I look at her one last time and I’m so sorry, I couldn’t believe and still can’t believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I’d look at her and say, “I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!” Federer revealed during the show.
Elaborating further, Federer said then he had to drive to the other side and got out of the car when a random person walked by and recognised him. ‘Mr. Federer, I can’t believe you are here at Wimbledon. Can we take a selfie?” Federer immediately obliged and the other security guards then allowed him inside.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently retired from competitive tennis after participating in the Laver Cup, which was his last tournament.





