রবিবার , ১৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩
I just love to go out and enjoy myself: Yashasvi Jaiswal | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: From 0-2 down, India drew level in the five-match T20I series with a nine-wicket mauling of West Indies in the fourth game in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made a mockery of West Indies bowling in their pursuit of 179 with their 165-run stand for the opening wicket – joint highest for India in T20Is.
The 21-year-old Jaiswal notched up his maiden fifty and went on to score an unbeaten 84 off just 51 balls while Gill chipped in with a brilliant 77 off 47 balls.

Jaiswal, who was adjudged man of the match for his whirlwind knock studded with 11 fours and three sixes, admitted that performing at the highest level is not easy but he loves to cash in on the opportunities that comes his way.
“Of course (international cricket) is not easy but I just love to go out and enjoy myself. I would love to thank Hardik bhai and the support staff, the way they have spoken it really had an impact,” Jaiswal said.

The left-handed batter also spoke about how he approached his innings, saying: “I just try to play how the team needs and how I can express myself. I just think of how quickly I can score and how many runs I can get in the powerplay. Of course reading the wicket and reading the situation, but my intent is always to score runs.”
Playing alongside West Indies players Jason Holder and Obed McCoy in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals helped Jaiswal to read their bowling.
“I have played a lot of balls against them (Holder and McCoy in the IPL), helped me to read them,” he added.





