খেলাধুলা

‘I knew it was going to be my last’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals emotional moment with Sathya Sai Baba, recalls 2011 World Cup run | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘I knew it was going to be my last’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals emotional moment with Sathya Sai Baba, recalls 2011 World Cup run | Cricket News


Sachin Tendulkar recalls the moment that gave him clarity on the 2011 World Cup being a special one. (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)

Andhra PradeshSachin Tendulkar, attending the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, recalled a deeply personal memory from India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. As the icon went over the moment, it proved to be one that, he said, offered him calm and confidence during a defining phase of his career. With the home World Cup approaching, Tendulkar had already sensed the importance of what lay ahead. “I remember in 2011, after having played multiple World Cups, I knew that was going to be my last World Cup,” he said. India were in Bengaluru for their preparatory camp when he received an unexpected call. “We were having a camp in Bengaluru and I received a phone call saying that Baba has sent you his book. It brought a smile to my face,” he recalled. He described the timing as crucial, coming just when the pressure of a final push at the trophy was beginning to settle in. The gesture, he said, had a huge effect. “I knew that this World Cup was going to be a special one for us. It gave me that confidence, that inner strength… That book became my constant companion,” Tendulkar said. That companionship stayed with him as India marched toward the title clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The final, where India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, remains the most emotional moment of his cricketing life. “We all know what happened after that in 2011 when India played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and ended up lifting that trophy. The entire nation was celebrating. It was the golden moment of my cricketing life. I don’t think I’ve experienced anything like that in my career where the entire nation got together and they were celebrating,” he said. He credited the support that surrounded the team during that period, adding, “That was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers and our gurus and above all, Baba’s blessings.”

The event in Andhra Pradesh, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, actress Aishwarya Rai and several Union ministers, featured cultural performances as part of the centenary celebrations.





