‘I would give the captaincy to Virat Kohli… Shubman Gill can be his VC’: Former England captain | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has stirred discussion by backing Virat Kohli to lead India in the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Taking to social media platform X, Vaughan posted, “If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour ..”Kohli, who stepped down from Test captaincy during the South Africa tour in 2021–22, has remained a central figure in India’s Test setup, even as he has refrained from leadership duties.According to a recent TimesofIndia.com report, the veteran batter has expressed a desire to retire from Test cricket and has communicated the same to the BCCI, raising questions about his long-term future in the format.

India’s probable Test squad for England Tour

Nevertheless, Vaughan’s endorsement reflects the belief in Kohli’s unmatched leadership pedigree, especially in challenging overseas conditions like England. Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 matches. He has led India to memorable overseas wins and helped build one of the most aggressive and fit Test units.

Poll Is Kohli’s experience crucial for India’s success in England?

With 9230 runs from 123 Tests, including 30 centuries, Kohli continues to be a key figure in India’s red-ball ambitions. The idea of pairing him with young talent like Shubman Gill, as Vaughan suggests, could offer a transitional bridge for India as they prepare for a new leadership era in Tests.