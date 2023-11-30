বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘I would love to play…’, Deepak Chahar aims to break this perception about himself | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৩ ২:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Medium pacer Deepak Chahar, who was brought into the team to replace Mukesh Kumar in the current Twenty20 International series against Australia, hopes to play Test cricket.
He declared that he will dispel the myth that he is primarily a white-ball bowler and be prepared for red-ball action.
During the 2023 IPL, Deepak missed six significant games due to a hamstring injury.A back injury kept him out of the 2022 Indian Premier League and prevented him from competing in the T20 World Cup in Australia.
According to Deepak, “increasing workload if told early” will help him become a more proficient red-ball cricket player who can both swing and extract bounce from the pitch when needed.
“There is preparation involved in everything we do. If you look at it, my preparation was good for the Ranji Trophy and also for the IPL (last season). I will not be able to play a Test match if I am suddenly informed that I’ll play a Test. For that matter, no one else probably can. If I am told one month in advance, then I’ll prepare accordingly. I will increase my workload accordingly. I have the swing, I have the ideas, it’s just that I’ll need a month to prepare. I would love to play Tests for India,” Deepak Chahar told Jio Cinema.
The Rajasthan pacer is vying for a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup following a dominant showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he claimed 10 wickets in just 5 games.
Strong at swing bowling, Deepak has evolved into a death specialist while playing for the Chennai Super Kings, under MS Dhoni. Chahar made a significant contribution to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) games despite his injury history, taking 13 wickets in 10 games during the 2023 season.
“I like all pitches except those that only favour batsmen. I prefer pitches that are either slow or those that have some grass. On those with grass, it’s guaranteed that you will be hit in the later stages. The slower pitches don’t have grip, so I prefer them because swing, I can extract in the air. I rely a lot on my slower balls and have also worked on new variations. I bowl the knuckleball. I now have developed a nice leg-cutter. The off-cutter works well for me. Also, I have worked on the slower bouncer,” he added.
India will be relieved to see Deepak in the squad after losing the third game in Guwahati in the final overs. In the fourth T20I, which is set to take place in Raipur on Friday, Prasidh Krishna, who bowled the most expensive T20I spell of the day, might make room for the swinger.
(With IANS inputs)

