মঙ্গলবার , ৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ian Mckellen Drops Hints About Returning As Gandalf In Upcoming Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৩, ২০২৪ ২:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Ian Mckellen Drops Hints About Returning As Gandalf In Upcoming Lord Of The Rings Trilogy

Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to hit theatres in 2026. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to hit theatres in 2026. (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ian McKellen recently hinted that he’s ready to reprise Gandalf in the upcoming The Lord of the Rings trilogy and urged the team to finalise the script quickly.

It’s been 10 years since the last Lord of the Rings (LOTR) film hit theatres, but fans of Middle earth are engaged with the latest season of Rings of Power now streaming on Amazon. The franchise remains legendary, thanks to its talented cast, especially Ian McKellen, who brought Gandalf to life in all six movies. Despite his age, McKellen recently hinted that he’s not yet ready to quit acting and might reprise the LOTR’s iconic role. In an interview with Big Issue, he revealed his eagerness to reprise Gandalf in the upcoming trilogy, beginning with The Hunt for Gollum. Although the script is still in the works, McKellen is ready to step back into the wizard’s shoes and is urging the team to finalise the script quickly.

The veteran star said, “I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him. When? I don’t know. What is the script? It’s not written yet. So they better be quick.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which is expected to release in 2026, will feature Andy Serkis as the director and the star of the movie. As of now, details about the plot and other cast names remain a mystery.

Back in June, Ian McKellen suffered injuries after losing his balance while performing a scene in the Player Kings play at the Noel Coward Theatre. Despite the mishap, McKellen clarified that the fall was an accident and not related to his age.

He shared, “I’m left feeling weak physically, which I’m doing exercises for. And, of course, it’s emotional. We all trip all our lives, it’s just when you get to my age you can’t always get up again. I’m just trying to convince myself it was an accident. I’m usually working or preparing to work, I’ve been doing a little bit of that, wondering what might be the best plan. I’m going to take the rest of the year off. Not because I need to, just because I want to.”

Besides the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the film universe was expanded with The Hobbit trilogy. Amazon has continued the story of Middle Earth with The Rings of Power TV show. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated film set to release on December 13.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

