Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Fans Of Young Saif Ali Khan With His Latest Post

untitled design 2024 06 08t091101.160 2024 06 6c24d08aae989d7e655eec9de654db9c


Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut with Sarzemeen. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s latest post has fans talking about his physique and sharp features.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has been making waves ever since his debut on Instagram. In his latest entry, Ibrahim posted a set of intense close-up shots. His photos showcase him as striking like a model. The photos, apparently taken during a photoshoot, have fans raving about his physique and sharp features. At the same time, many couldn’t help but compare his striking resemblance to his father.

In the pictures, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen wearing a white and black vest, striking poses for the camera with a messy hairstyle under low light. Undeniably dashing, Ibrahim showcases the left angle of his face. He added black and white heart emojis to the caption.

Meanwhile, fans went gaga over Ibrahim’s latest look, as evident in the comment section. A fan wrote, “And bro seems more Saif Ali Khan than Saif himself,” while another commented, “Saif is that you?”

“This guy is straight out of Lana Del Rey’s songs,” a follower said. Many even bombarded the comments with heart and fire emojis. A newcomer to social media, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut in April this year. However, he is not very frequent and occasionally shares posts with fans and followers. His previous posts include solo pictures from vacations, football sessions and one with F1 star Charles Leclerc.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Work Front

Yet to make his acting debut in Bollywood, Ibrahim has worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Reportedly, he will soon make his big-screen debut with the upcoming film titled Sarzameen. The film features actors Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of actor Boman Irani.

On the other hand, he also has a few other projects in hand, including Naadaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor and another tentatively titled project, Diler.

Speaking about his personal life, Ibrahim’s sister, Sara Ali Khan, is already an established Bollywood star. The siblings maintain a very close and cordial relationship with their father, his second wife, Kareena Kapoor and their kids, Taimur and Jeh. They are often spotted on vacations with their mother Amrita Singh.

