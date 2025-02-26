Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai star as triumphant Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Ibrahim Zadran’s magnificent 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket haul propelled Afghanistan to a nail-biting eight-run win over England on Wednesday, eliminating the latter from Champions Trophy contention.

In this crucial encounter at Lahore, Afghanistan amassed 325-7 before dismissing England for 317 in 49.5 overs, keeping their semi-final hopes alive whilst ending England’s tournament journey.

Despite Joe Root’s valiant 120, England suffered their second consecutive ODI defeat to Afghanistan, following their unexpected loss during the 2023 World Cup in India.

In a tense finale, with England requiring 13 runs from the final over with one wicket remaining, Omarzai displayed remarkable composure, conceding just four runs and claiming Adil Rashid’s wicket.

Afghanistan, competing amidst British political controversy regarding women’s rights under Taliban rule, chose to bat first, aiming to recover from their initial loss to South Africa.

The 23-year-old Zadran surpassed his previous ODI record of 162, crafting a masterful 146-ball innings that included 12 boundaries and six maximums.

After a challenging start at 37-3 within nine overs, Zadran steadied the innings through a crucial 103-run partnership with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who contributed 40 runs.

Subsequently, Zadran formed another significant partnership of 111 runs with Mohammad Nabi, who scored a quick-fire 40 from 24 deliveries.

He not only broke his own record for Afghanistan’s highest individual ODI score but also a tournament record, days after Ben Duckett’s 165 in England’s opening loss to Australia.

“I think it was one of the best ODI innings I have ever seen,” said Shahidi.

Wood’s knee injury during his fourth over affected England’s bowling performance, limiting him to just eight overs of action.

England’s response began poorly, with Mohammad Nabi’s first delivery dismissing Jamie Smith for nine, leaving them struggling at 30-2.

Despite Duckett and Root stabilising the innings with a 68-run partnership, Rashid Khan ended Duckett’s innings at 38 with an lbw decision.

A promising innings from Harry Brook ended on 25 when he offered a return catch to Nabi, further destabilising England’s chase.

Root maintained his composure whilst Buttler, after a cautious start, struck two sixes in their 83-run stand to keep England in contention.

Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling, featuring numerous dot balls, paid off when Omarzai dismissed Buttler for 38, caught at deep square-leg, followed shortly by Livingstone’s departure.

Root achieved his first ODI century in nearly five years and 37 innings, continuing to score boundaries alongside Jamie Overton.

However, Omarzai ultimately claimed Root’s crucial wicket, having him caught behind.

“He played an unbelievable innings tonight. The way to handle pressure in a run-chase,” said Buttler.

“He needed one of the other top six batters to stay in with him and take the game deeper.”

Afghanistan’s momentum continued as Omarzai claimed Overton’s wicket, and although Jofra Archer made a valiant effort towards the end, England’s campaign concluded with their exit from the eight-team competition, following Pakistan and Bangladesh’s earlier eliminations.