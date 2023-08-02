বুধবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ICC recce: DDCA set to add two new pitches, 4 radio commentary boxes as part of World Cup upgrade | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২, ২০২৩ ১:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1690917291 photo



msid 102326574,imgsize 31770

NEW DELHI: The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) will add two more practice pitches to the main square of the Feroz Shah Kotla besides replacing 15,000 old bucket seats for the ODI World Cup, joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Tuesday.

A two-member recce team comprising former BCCI general manager and current Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra inspected the the facilities at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where five World Cup games will be played.
“They would be giving us a final report in a week’s time and intimate us about everything they want to be done before the start of the World Cup. From our end, we are adding two more strips to the existing ones on the main turf for convenience of training,” Manchanda told PTI on the day.

It was learnt that the ICC team was happy with whatever it saw but also gave its own inputs on the facilities.
“Practice pitches is something that DDCA is adding on its own but has agreed to every other stuff it has been told to upgrade. There is special emphasis on having brand new toilets (male and female) and they have to add four radio commentary boxes along with TV commentary boxes,” another DDCA source who spoke to ICC officials informed.
Ahead of the mega event, each and every venue needs to create space for four extra radio commentary boxes as ICC has various audio broadcast partners. As far as the other upgradation is concerned, Manchanda said that things are on course.
“We have informed ICC that we will completely revamp the toilets. The stadium will have a new coat of paint. We have invited bids from top companies and due diligence will be done as far as the tender process is concerned.
“The number of seats will remain same but we will have 15,000 new bucket seats,” he added.
The ICC recce team was very impressed with the preparedness of the venue in Chennai. It will travel to Dharamsala on Wednesday.
The games will be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg buddho
বৌদ্ধ মন্দিরে হামলা: ইউপি সদস্যসহ গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1690917291 photo
ICC recce: DDCA set to add two new pitches, 4 radio commentary boxes as part of World Cup upgrade | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2 2
শ্রাবণী আকাশে আজ পূর্ণিমার সুপারমুন! জানুন কোন রাশির জাতক জাতিকাদের কপালে কী আছেsupermoon on 1 august would affect zodiac signs – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
karan johar alia ranveer rrkpk
Karan Johar Makes FIRST Appearance After Rocky Aur Rani Release; Poses With Ranveer, Alia
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Primary Education ministry

শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য ‘ইউনিক আইডি’র কাজ শুরু

 1619930352 shubhi ahuja

Shubhi Ahuja Gives Aniruddh Dave’s Health Update, Says ‘There is 85% Infection it will Take Time’

 Trust Bank Limited

ট্রাস্ট ব্যাংকের ২০ শাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা

 untitled design 70

Siddharth Chandekar Wishes His Mother on Birthday With An Adorable Photo

 world diabetes day

Here’s How to Prevent, Manage Type 2 Diabetes for a Healthy Heart

 wm Dipu mini Education

ডিপ্লোমা কোর্স ৩ বছর করার পক্ষে শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 1674764224 photo

IOC’s move to reintegrate Russia into Olympics meets opposition | More sports News

 wm English school

ইংরেজি স্কুলে অ্যাসাইনমেন্ট-মক টেস্টের মাধ্যমে ফল প্রকাশের দাবি

 20210518 102643

সীমিত পরিসরে আদালত চালুর দাবি আইনজীবীদের

 studio project 26

Follow These Eating Habits To Control Diabetes