বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৩ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

ICC reprimands Rashid Khan for throwing bat on the ground during T20 World Cup match | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৪ ৩:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719435630 photo



msid 111294155,imgsize 38684

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his actions during the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Bangladesh. The incident took place in the final over of Afghanistan’s batting innings.
Rashid’s frustration boiled over when his teammate, Karim Janat, declined to take a second run on a shot played by the captain.In response to Janat’s decision, Rashid threw his bat on the ground in a display of anger.
“Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match,” the ICC said in a release.
“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”
Rashid acknowledged his misconduct and agreed to the punishment suggested by Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As a result, no official hearing was necessary.
The charge was brought forth by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
In the rain-affected match, Afghanistan secured a thrilling eight-run victory over Bangladesh via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. This win ensured their qualification for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, marking their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage of an ICC event.
Afghanistan are set to face South Africa in the first semifinal match, which will take place in Tarouba, Trinidad.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm arrested okatrw 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
চলন্ত ট্রেনে তরুণীকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগ, গ্রেফতার ৩
বাংলাদেশ
1719435630 photo
ICC reprimands Rashid Khan for throwing bat on the ground during T20 World Cup match | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 96 2024 03 21081effb2aeb4325bb72cb16b9349b0
Sharmila Tagore Recalls Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s Reaction to Her Bikini Pics: ‘My Husband Was Very…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240626 WA0037
অতিরিক্ত পুলিশ সুপার গোপালপুর সার্কেলের অফিস পরিদর্শন করেন পুলিশ সুপার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm BASIS Election Rashad Kabit 22 12 2021

৪ দেশে ৪টি বেসিস ডেস্ক করতে চাই: রাশাদ কবির

 IMG 20220207 WA0013

টাঙ্গাইলের মধুপু‌রে প্রেমিকার অন্যত্র বিয়ে , ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থী আত্মহত‌্যা

 1633849351 photo

Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic | Boxing News

 1665807360 photo

EPL: Ivan Toney strikes twice to give Brentford 2-0 win over Brighton | Football News

 received 780071623362645

ঈদের আনন্দে শরিক হোক বঞ্চিত শিশুরা – এসো গড়ি ফাউন্ডেশন

 IMG 20220405 WA0002

নাগরপুরে তরমুজ কিনতে গিয়ে হতাশ ক্রেতারা; প্রতি কেজি তরমুজের দাম ৫০ টাকা।

 Untitled 5

সাপ্তাহিক টপটেন গেইনার: শীর্ষে ফু-ওয়াং ফুড

 untitled design 4 50

Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan to Play Dual Role in Their Next

 badhaai do

Movie Puts Spotlight on Lavender Marriage, But What Does the Term Mean?

 apex tennery 1

অ্যাপেক্স ট্যানারির ক্যাটাগরি পরিবর্তন – Corporate Sangbad