ICC reprimands Rashid Khan for throwing bat on the ground during T20 World Cup match | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan received an official reprimand from the International Cricket Council ( ICC ) for his actions during the T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Bangladesh. The incident took place in the final over of Afghanistan’s batting innings.

Rashid’s frustration boiled over when his teammate, Karim Janat, declined to take a second run on a shot played by the captain. In response to Janat’s decision, Rashid threw his bat on the ground in a display of anger.

“Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match,” the ICC said in a release.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”

Rashid acknowledged his misconduct and agreed to the punishment suggested by Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. As a result, no official hearing was necessary.

The charge was brought forth by on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In the rain-affected match, Afghanistan secured a thrilling eight-run victory over Bangladesh via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. This win ensured their qualification for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, marking their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage of an ICC event.

Afghanistan are set to face South Africa in the first semifinal match, which will take place in Tarouba, Trinidad.









