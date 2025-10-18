ICC Women’s World Cup: New Zealand-Pakistan clash abandoned without result; Fourth washout in Colombo | Cricket News

The New Zealand-Pakistan match ended without a result as rain ended up playing spoilsport (Images via Getty Images)

Rain once again spoiled proceedings at the Women’s World Cup as the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at R. Premadasa Stadium was abandoned on Saturday, marking the fourth washout of the tournament at the venue.Pakistan were put in to bat but struggled to find momentum, reaching 92 for five when the downpour started.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Earlier, the innings had been interrupted at 52 for three, with the game reduced to 46 overs, but a second rain break brought play to a complete halt. Lightning forced players off the field, with match officials advising ground staff to stay clear.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine expressed her disappointment but remained focused on the remaining games. “We were in a decent position and we were waiting for the rain to stop. This is disappointing as you wait for four years to play a World Cup. It’s a real shame. Now we have to win both our remaining games,” she said.The White Ferns’ bowling attack made early inroads, with seamers Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu claiming initial breakthroughs, while spinners Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson shared the wickets that followed. They were also sharp in the field, with veteran Suzie Bates taking a stunning catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Muneeba Ali (22), and Carson diving full length at point to claim Sidra Amin (9).Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana rued the lost opportunity. “We were looking at something like 180. We know we have some good spinners and we could have put pressure on them,” she said.

Poll Do you think the rain interruptions have affected the fairness of the matches?

With the points shared, New Zealand move to four points, level with India, although the latter hold fourth place due to a superior Net Run Rate and a game in hand. Pakistan remain without a win in the tournament, having suffered three defeats alongside two no-results.Pakistan will next face South Africa in Colombo on October 21, while New Zealand will play India in Navi Mumbai on October 23.