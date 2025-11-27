বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
Iconic 90s Film Star Reappears After Years, Fans Stunned By Her Timeless Beauty | Bollywood News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Iconic 90s Film Star Reappears After Years, Fans Stunned By Her Timeless Beauty | Bollywood News


Famed for her role in ‘Mohra’ alongside Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, this actress resurfaced in Mumbai after years, sparking renewed interest in her Bollywood journey

Bollywood has seen many actresses who once captivated audiences with their talent and beauty before fading away from the spotlight. Among them is Poonam Jhawer, remembered for her role alongside Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the 1994 hit film Mohra. After years away from the film industry, the actress recently resurfaced, drawing significant attention.

Poonam Jhawer was spotted at the Mumbai airport, marking one of her rare public appearances in recent years. What surprised many fans was how little she seemed to have changed, despite stepping away from acting nearly three decades ago, the former actress’ grace and charm appeared intact. Several clips and interviews featuring her have gone viral on social media, reigniting nostalgia among Bollywood followers.

In one widely shared video, the 90s actress is seen wearing a blue saree, her radiant smile instantly reminding fans of her earlier screen presence. Viewers recalled her iconic appearance in the evergreen song ‘Na Kajre Ki Dhar, Na Motiyon Ke Haar…’ from Mohra, in which Suniel Shetty’s character serenades her. The song remains popular even today, with Jhawer’s elegant look still etched in audience memory.

Despite the recognition she gained from Mohra, Poonam Jhawer never received the substantial opportunities many expected would follow. After limited roles in Bollywood, she worked in a number of South Indian films before eventually distancing herself from acting altogether.

The actress has openly stated in interviews that the lack of meaningful roles contributed to her decision to step away, describing herself during that phase as “just another struggling actress”.

In 2012, she briefly returned to the big screen in OMG: Oh My God!, appearing as a saint alongside Mithun Chakraborty. Beyond acting, Jhawer has also pursued modeling, singing, and filmmaking.

Her recent public appearance has sparked renewed interest in her career and left fans wondering whether the 90s beauty might consider a comeback.

First Published:

November 27, 2025, 18:54 IST

