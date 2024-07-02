ICYMI: Ira Khan’s Priceless Pics With Grandmother Zeenat Hussain From Her 90th Birthday Bash

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday in a grand bash. Accompanied by his close friends and family members, including ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir made sure to keep it all special. Several pictures from the birthday bash went viral on the internet. Now, weeks later, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has dropped a couple of priceless photos with her grandmother from the special occasion.

On Monday, Ira shared the throwback pictures and wrote, “Our faces when we whoop your bums at court piece!” She can be seen hugging her grandmother, with both smiling brightly. Ira is dressed in a light-coloured saree with a contrasting blouse, while Zeenat Hussain chose a cream-coloured saree with a neckpiece.

The post received heartwarming reactions from fans, including her husband, Nupur Shikhare, who dropped heart emojis. Prior to this, Kiran Rao had already shared a picture of Aamir Khan’s mother and sent her birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Ammi,” she wrote.

Talking more about the birthday party, it was attended by nearly 200 guests including Khan’s family members, friends and celebrities from the industry. While Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao marked their attendance, other family members like Ira Khan, her husband Nupur Shikhare, and Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad Rao Khan were also seen in the group photo that went viral. The PK actor joined his mother to cut the special white and pink birthday cake.

He was dressed in a white sherwani, twinning with his mother. Actress Juhi Chawla, who was among the guests at the party, was also spotted in the pictures.

Speaking about Ira Khan, she recently got married in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur after a registered marriage in Mumbai. Ira and Nupur have been dating for a long time and got engaged in November last year.

Aamir Khan’s Next Film?

Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is reportedly working on his next project titled Sitaare Zameen Par, said to be a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film’s shooting has commenced and will focus on Down Syndrome. According to reports, the film will also have actors Darsheel Safary and Genelia D’souza in prominent roles.