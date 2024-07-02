মঙ্গলবার , ২ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

ICYMI: Ira Khan’s Priceless Pics With Grandmother Zeenat Hussain From Her 90th Birthday Bash

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২, ২০২৪ ১১:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 1 2024 07 11347b9f17c11e4afe85ed10e5e18395


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Ira Khan and her grandmother were all smiles. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ira Khan and her grandmother were all smiles. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aamir Khan hosted a grand celebration for his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday last month.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday in a grand bash. Accompanied by his close friends and family members, including ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir made sure to keep it all special. Several pictures from the birthday bash went viral on the internet. Now, weeks later, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has dropped a couple of priceless photos with her grandmother from the special occasion.

On Monday, Ira shared the throwback pictures and wrote, “Our faces when we whoop your bums at court piece!” She can be seen hugging her grandmother, with both smiling brightly. Ira is dressed in a light-coloured saree with a contrasting blouse, while Zeenat Hussain chose a cream-coloured saree with a neckpiece.

The post received heartwarming reactions from fans, including her husband, Nupur Shikhare, who dropped heart emojis. Prior to this, Kiran Rao had already shared a picture of Aamir Khan’s mother and sent her birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday Ammi,” she wrote.

Talking more about the birthday party, it was attended by nearly 200 guests including Khan’s family members, friends and celebrities from the industry. While Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao marked their attendance, other family members like Ira Khan, her husband Nupur Shikhare, and Aamir and Kiran’s son Azad Rao Khan were also seen in the group photo that went viral. The PK actor joined his mother to cut the special white and pink birthday cake.

He was dressed in a white sherwani, twinning with his mother. Actress Juhi Chawla, who was among the guests at the party, was also spotted in the pictures.

Speaking about Ira Khan, she recently got married in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur after a registered marriage in Mumbai. Ira and Nupur have been dating for a long time and got engaged in November last year.

Aamir Khan’s Next Film?

Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir is reportedly working on his next project titled Sitaare Zameen Par, said to be a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film’s shooting has commenced and will focus on Down Syndrome. According to reports, the film will also have actors Darsheel Safary and Genelia D’souza in prominent roles.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240702 WA0000
সাপাহারে গ্রাম উন্নয়ন কর্ম গাক এর ইসিসিসিপি-ড্রাউট প্রকল্পের অবহিতকরণ কর্মশালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 1 2024 07 11347b9f17c11e4afe85ed10e5e18395
ICYMI: Ira Khan’s Priceless Pics With Grandmother Zeenat Hussain From Her 90th Birthday Bash
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chobi bikkhov
কোটা পুনর্বহালের প্রতিবাদে চবিতে বিক্ষোভ
বাংলাদেশ
1719868833 photo
‘Need to see how to get everyone out of here safely’: Jay Shah after Team India remains stranded in Barbados | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ranveer singh 2

Ranveer Singh and Team Emerges as Victorious in New 83 Poster, Take a Look

 fridge vaastu

ফ্রিজ তো ব্যবহার করেন, কিন্তু জানেন এর বাংলা কি? উত্তর দিতে বেশিরভাগই হিমশিম

 1621928757 ph

Why Personal Hygiene Matters in Summers?

 received 572261487150471

মেহেরপুরে মাদকদ্রব্য হেরোইনসহ মাদক ব্যবসায়ী আটক করেছে পুলিশ

 aman cotton

আমান কটনের পর্ষদ সভা ৩০ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 covid airport

Only 29% Got Full Cancellation Refund From Airlines, 34% from Hotels During Covid-19: Survey

 news18 bl zb 6

When Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Sold His Bungalow To Finance 1981 Film Kranti

 1 108

Alcohol Consumption in India, ভারতে মদ বিক্রি – News18 Bangla

 samsung galaxy a32

দুর্দান্ত ফিচারের সঙ্গে ভারতে লঞ্চ হল Samsung Galaxy A32, প্রথম সেল ৫ মার্চ

 karan johar alia ranveer rrkpk

Karan Johar Makes FIRST Appearance After Rocky Aur Rani Release; Poses With Ranveer, Alia