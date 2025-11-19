‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 19, 2025, 19:15 IST

Meera Vasudevan revisits Thanmathra’s censored intimate scene, revealing how Mohanlal apologised before shooting and why the moment was important to the story.

For Malayalam cinema lovers, Thanmathra isn’t just a film; it’s a memory that still stings. Nearly 20 years later, one scene from the Blessy classic has resurfaced after Meera Vasudevan shared what really happened during its most sensitive moment with Mohanlal.

The scene that hinted at Ramesan’s Alzheimer’s decline

Thanmathra follows the slow, devastating impact of Alzheimer’s on Ramesan Nair and his family. While the film is filled with emotionally crushing scenes, the moment where Ramesan abruptly breaks away from an intimate moment with his wife Lekha remains one of the earliest signs of his mental decline.

He spots a lizard on the wall mid-intimacy, becomes distracted, gets up and walks towards it — a heartbreaking shift showing how the illness has begun to take over. The full version of the sequence never made it to theatres, as parts were censored for nudity.

Meera explains the purpose and the discomfort

Meera Vasudevan revisited the scene during an appearance on Amrita TV’s Red Carpet. She said she first asked Blessy why the intimate moment was needed in the story. She recalled him telling her it mattered because the couple was shown as deeply affectionate and close. The sudden distance hurt Lekha and signalled that something was seriously wrong.

The camera was positioned from Lekha’s point of view, and Meera said she remained mostly covered. But for Mohanlal, the scene demanded far more. She said, “It was tougher for Mohanlal sir because he had to go completely nude for the scene. It was more challenging for him.”

Mohanlal apologised to Meera beforehand

Meera revealed that Mohanlal made sure she was comfortable before shooting. She said, “Before the shot, he came and apologised to me. He said, ‘I am very sorry about this. If I am embarrassing you in any way, I am sorry.’”

Mohanlal wore a petticoat until the moment the camera rolled. Meera requested that the scene be filmed with only a small team on set, and Blessy ensured that happened. She added, “We all worked on the scene with pure hearts and integrity.”

Two decades later, the film’s impact still hasn’t faded

Thanmathra went on to win the National Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film and multiple Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor for Mohanlal.

