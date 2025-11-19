বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন! Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন ‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection ‘Will be risky’: Workload management – Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah to miss ODIs against South Africa | Cricket News Historian-Turned-Actor Suba Veerapandian Joins Vetri And Brigida In Crime Drama | Regional Cinema News সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনে শক্ত অবস্থান নিয়ে সাংবিধানিক ক্ষমতা প্রয়োগের আহ্বান মঈন খানের জাল সনদে চাকরি ও প্রতারণার দায়ে ঝিনাইদহে প্রধান শিক্ষককে ৭ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad ফার্মা কানেক্ট ভারত-বাংলাদেশের সম্পৃক্ততা বাড়াতে সহায়তা করবে: প্রণয় ভার্মা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Meera Vasudevan revisits Thanmathra’s censored intimate scene, revealing how Mohanlal apologised before shooting and why the moment was important to the story.

font
Meera Vasudevan recalls Mohanlal’s censored scene in Thanmathra.

Meera Vasudevan recalls Mohanlal’s censored scene in Thanmathra.

For Malayalam cinema lovers, Thanmathra isn’t just a film; it’s a memory that still stings. Nearly 20 years later, one scene from the Blessy classic has resurfaced after Meera Vasudevan shared what really happened during its most sensitive moment with Mohanlal.

The scene that hinted at Ramesan’s Alzheimer’s decline

Thanmathra follows the slow, devastating impact of Alzheimer’s on Ramesan Nair and his family. While the film is filled with emotionally crushing scenes, the moment where Ramesan abruptly breaks away from an intimate moment with his wife Lekha remains one of the earliest signs of his mental decline.

He spots a lizard on the wall mid-intimacy, becomes distracted, gets up and walks towards it — a heartbreaking shift showing how the illness has begun to take over. The full version of the sequence never made it to theatres, as parts were censored for nudity.

Meera explains the purpose and the discomfort

Meera Vasudevan revisited the scene during an appearance on Amrita TV’s Red Carpet. She said she first asked Blessy why the intimate moment was needed in the story. She recalled him telling her it mattered because the couple was shown as deeply affectionate and close. The sudden distance hurt Lekha and signalled that something was seriously wrong.

The camera was positioned from Lekha’s point of view, and Meera said she remained mostly covered. But for Mohanlal, the scene demanded far more. She said, “It was tougher for Mohanlal sir because he had to go completely nude for the scene. It was more challenging for him.”

Mohanlal apologised to Meera beforehand

Meera revealed that Mohanlal made sure she was comfortable before shooting. She said, “Before the shot, he came and apologised to me. He said, ‘I am very sorry about this. If I am embarrassing you in any way, I am sorry.’”

Mohanlal wore a petticoat until the moment the camera rolled. Meera requested that the scene be filmed with only a small team on set, and Blessy ensured that happened. She added, “We all worked on the scene with pure hearts and integrity.”

Two decades later, the film’s impact still hasn’t faded

Thanmathra went on to win the National Award for Best Malayalam Feature Film and multiple Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor for Mohanlal.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

Location :

Kochi [Cochin], India, India

First Published:

November 19, 2025, 19:15 IST

News movies regional-cinema ‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!

গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!

কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন

কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন

The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection

The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection

Historian-Turned-Actor Suba Veerapandian Joins Vetri And Brigida In Crime Drama | Regional Cinema News

Historian-Turned-Actor Suba Veerapandian Joins Vetri And Brigida In Crime Drama | Regional Cinema News

সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনে শক্ত অবস্থান নিয়ে সাংবিধানিক ক্ষমতা প্রয়োগের আহ্বান মঈন খানের

সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনে শক্ত অবস্থান নিয়ে সাংবিধানিক ক্ষমতা প্রয়োগের আহ্বান মঈন খানের

জাল সনদে চাকরি ও প্রতারণার দায়ে ঝিনাইদহে প্রধান শিক্ষককে ৭ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

জাল সনদে চাকরি ও প্রতারণার দায়ে ঝিনাইদহে প্রধান শিক্ষককে ৭ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!
গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!
Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News
Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News
কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন
কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন
‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News
‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News
The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection
The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection
‘Will be risky’: Workload management – Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah to miss ODIs against South Africa | Cricket News
‘Will be risky’: Workload management – Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah to miss ODIs against South Africa | Cricket News
Historian-Turned-Actor Suba Veerapandian Joins Vetri And Brigida In Crime Drama | Regional Cinema News
Historian-Turned-Actor Suba Veerapandian Joins Vetri And Brigida In Crime Drama | Regional Cinema News
সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনে শক্ত অবস্থান নিয়ে সাংবিধানিক ক্ষমতা প্রয়োগের আহ্বান মঈন খানের
সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনে শক্ত অবস্থান নিয়ে সাংবিধানিক ক্ষমতা প্রয়োগের আহ্বান মঈন খানের
জাল সনদে চাকরি ও প্রতারণার দায়ে ঝিনাইদহে প্রধান শিক্ষককে ৭ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad
জাল সনদে চাকরি ও প্রতারণার দায়ে ঝিনাইদহে প্রধান শিক্ষককে ৭ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad
ফার্মা কানেক্ট ভারত-বাংলাদেশের সম্পৃক্ততা বাড়াতে সহায়তা করবে: প্রণয় ভার্মা
ফার্মা কানেক্ট ভারত-বাংলাদেশের সম্পৃক্ততা বাড়াতে সহায়তা করবে: প্রণয় ভার্মা
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST