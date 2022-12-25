If Rohit Sharma comes in for Australia series, KL Rahul has to go without a doubt: Wasim Jaffer | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Under-fire KL Rahul , who had a horrible run in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, will be dropped for the upcoming India vs Australia series, feels former India opener Wasim Jaffer The stand-in skipper Rahul had scores of 22, 23, 10, and 2 in the four innings against Bangladesh, averaging a mere 17.13.Jaffer believes Rahul will be dropped from the playing XI if injured Rohit Sharma is fit and returns for the four-Test series against Australia in February-Match next year.“KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit Sharma comes in, KL has to make a way,” Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh were on their way to their first-ever Test victory against India when Shreyas Iyer (29 not out off 46 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out off 62 balls) thwarted them with an unbeaten 71-run stand on 105 balls.