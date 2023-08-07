সোমবার , ৭ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৩শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ileana D’Cruz Got Married In May This Year: Report; Katrina Kaif Shares PDA Moments With Vicky Kaushal

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৭, ২০২৩ ১:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
todays wrap


Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 21:56 IST

Ileana D'Cruz married this year; Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal romantic moments

Check out all latest developments in the entertainment industry.

Ileana D’Cruz got married earlier this summer, as per a new report. The actress, who welcomed a baby boy whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan, had revealed she is dating a non-celebrity. She also introduced him to the world a few weeks ago but kept his identity under wraps. It has now been claimed that the mystery man goes by the name Michael Dolan and she married him on May 13 this year.

For more info: WHAT! New Mom Ileana D’Cruz Reportedly Got Married In May This Year, Her Husband Is…

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal always impress fans with their chemistry. On Sunday, the couple sent social media into a frenzy with their adorable display of affection. In a series of photos that have now gone viral, Vicky and Katrina can be seen engaging in sweet PDA on their balcony, leaving netizens swooning.

For more info: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s PDA On Their Balcony Makes Netizens Go Weak At Their Knees; Photos

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is soaring high after a brilliant second weekend. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has amassed over Rs 90 crores and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. To mark the success of their film. With the hype of Ranveer-Alia jodi accentuating day after day, Manish Malhotra dropped on-screen wedding pictures of Rocky And Rani from the sets of their most aesthetic looking song ever.

For more info: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Exude Royalty In Their On-Screen Wedding Pics From RARKPK; Check It Out

Bipasha Basu welcomed a baby girl Devi with Karan Singh Grover back in November 2022. The actress recently revealed that their daughter underwent heart surgery 3 months after her birth. Devi was born with two holes in her heart. The actress shared that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was born.

For more info: Bipasha Basu Breaks Down Opening Up About Devi’s Open Heart Surgery; ‘Karan Was Not Ready…’

Trust Disha Patani to set fire to the rain with her sensual videos! The actress, who is the Indian brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, took to her Instagram and shared a seductive video promoting the brand. In the video, Disha was seen sporting lingerie from the brand and getting drenched in rain. She topped the lingerie with a see-through shirt, adding the oomph to the video. Disha laid on the floor while the cameras captured her alluring beauty.

For more info: So SEXY! Disha Patani Raises Heat as She Gets Drenched In See-through Shirt and Pink Bra; Watch



Source link

