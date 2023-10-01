Ileana D’cruz Shares Adorable Photo With Son Koa Pheonix Dolan As He Turns 2 Months Old; See Sweet Post

Ileana D’cruz welcomed her first child, her son Koa Pheonix Dolan on August 1 this year. Now, the actress is over the moon as she is celebrating her baby boy turning two months old. Ileana D’cruz took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 1 to share a sweet selfie with baby Koa to mark this special day.

She captioned the post, “2 months already ♥️.” In the photo, Ileana could be seen smiling at the camera as she held Koa close to her while the baby enjoyed some sleep. Malaika Arora sent her love for the mother and son in the comments section.

Fans of the actress also flooded the comments section with their love and blessings for Ileana and Koa. One person wrote, “Wow cute baby .” Another added, “Lovely picture.” One fan wrote, “Best mommy❤️son duo ❤️.” Another added, “God bless, cutest.” One person commented, “Seeing you after a long time, so sweet.”

Ileana had announced Koa’s birth and revealed his name in a sweet Instagram post on August 5. Sharing a black and white photo of a sleeping Koa, Ileana captioned the post, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world ♥️ Hearts beyond full ✨.”

The actress had announced her pregnancy in June this year with an out-of-focus black-and-white photo with her boyfriend. She had penned a long, heartfelt note to go along with the sweet image. She wrote, “I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow – I get to meet you soon .”

Ileana added that while she didn’t know what kind of a mother she would be, she knew that she could explode with how much love she left for her child.