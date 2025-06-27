IND U19 vs ENG U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi wears no. 18 jersey, sparks Virat Kohli comparisons; photo goes viral | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Agency Photos)

A new star may be rising in Indian cricket, and he’s already making waves, both with the bat and his jersey. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the spotlight in his India U19 debut against England U19 in a one-day game at the County Ground in Hove, smashing a breathtaking 48 off just 19 balls. But what truly set social media buzzing was the number on his back: 18, the iconic jersey worn by none other than Virat Kohli.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Fans were quick to notice the significance, with many seeing it as a symbolic passing of the torch. While comparisons to Kohli are still premature, Suryavanshi’s fearless approach and dazzling strokeplay certainly made a statement.Opening the innings, the young prodigy launched India’s chase of 175 with a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes. Partnering with captain Ayush Mhatre, the duo raced to 71 runs in just 7.3 overs. Suryavanshi’s innings included five sixes and three fours before he fell agonizingly short of a debut half-century, caught for 48 off 19.India U19 eventually cruised to a six-wicket win, with wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu sealing the game with an unbeaten 45 and a match-winning six.

Earlier, India’s bowlers had bundled out England for 174, with Kanishk Chouhan leading the attack with 3 for 20.Suryavanshi, who had spoken before the tour about his excitement to play in English conditions, has already delivered on his promise. “I will get a good experience of playing in England. We will try to win a trophy from there as well,” he had said. Judging by his debut, he’s not just here to participate; he’s here to dominate.Wearing No. 18 comes with expectations, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi seems ready for the challenge. Indian cricket fans may just have found their next big sensation.