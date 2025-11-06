IND vs AUS: Arshdeep Singh’s spectacular catch swings momentum in India’s favour against Australia – Watch | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
Arshdeep Singh’s catch during IND vs AUS 4th T20I

In a match where India had to dig deep after a faltering batting effort, one moment of athletic brilliance in the field changed the rhythm of the contest, with Arshdeep Singh’s stunning catch dismissing Mitchell Marsh.The dismissal came in the 10th over of Australia’s chase when skipper Suryakumar Yadav turned to Shivam Dube, a slightly unconventional bowling change with two well-set batters at the crease. The move worked like a charm. Dube, known more for his big-hitting acumen than his bowling, struck gold with a cleverly disguised slower short ball.

India coach Morne Morkel on Arshdeep Singh, update on Nitish Kumar Reddy and T20 World Cup plans

There was no pace on it for Marsh to work with. Attempting a pull, the Australian skipper mistimed it horribly, sending the ball looping high toward the deep backward square boundary.As the ball hung in the humid Carrara air, Arshdeep Singh, stationed near the ropes, judged it to perfection. He sprinted a few yards to his right, kept his eyes locked on the ball, and completed a clean catch just inside the boundary cushion, a moment that had the Indian dugout erupting in delight.Watch:For India, it was a crucial breakthrough. Marsh, who had looked in ominous touch with 30 off 24 deliveries, had already struck four 4s and was threatening to anchor Australia’s chase. His wicket, coming right after another in the previous over, gave India the opening they desperately needed to regain control.At the time of writing this report, Australia were 98/5, with 70 runs needed off 41 balls. In a night where batting fireworks were limited, Arshdeep’s safe hands provided the spark, one that might well define the turning point of India’s spirited fightback at Carrara.





Source link

