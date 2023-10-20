Ind Vs Ban: Anushka Sharma REACTS As Virat Kohli Hits First Century In World Cup 2023

During the India Vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 19, Virat Kohli scored a century during the 41st over. This score marked Virat Kohli’s first century in this year’s World Cup and his third in his overall World Cup career. As the world cheers for Virat, his biggest supporter, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma also took to social media to express her reaction.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared an image of Virat from the match with a red heart emoji and a kissy face emoji. Anushka has often taken to Instagram to support her cricketer husband. Fans are in awe of their love and relentless support for one another.

Earlier this month, when India won against Pakistan, Anushka shared a photo of her husband and KL Rahul with a blue heart emoji to show her support for Virat and team India. While Virat nearly fell short of a century during that match, he scored his first century during this year’s World Cup against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Anushka is pregnant with her second baby. A source told Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant but will not be announcing the pregnancy anytime soon. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” the source said.

Addressing the actress’ lack of public appearances, the source claimed, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” While the rumours had been sparked earlier, they went rife after Anushka’s Ganesh Chaturthi post.

The report also mentioned that the couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but requested that their photographs not be taken. “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” the source was quoted as saying.