শুক্রবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Ind Vs Ban: Anushka Sharma REACTS As Virat Kohli Hits First Century In World Cup 2023

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২৩ ৪:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
anushka sharma world cup 2023 virat kohli 2023 10 d173fba9adef85bf91fdd73582f77345


Anushka Sharma shows her support to Virat Kohli for World Cup 2023.

Anushka Sharma shows her support to Virat Kohli for World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli scored his first century in this year’s World Cup against Bangladesh and Anushka Sharma is all hearts.

During the India Vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 19, Virat Kohli scored a century during the 41st over. This score marked Virat Kohli’s first century in this year’s World Cup and his third in his overall World Cup career. As the world cheers for Virat, his biggest supporter, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma also took to social media to express her reaction.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma shared an image of Virat from the match with a red heart emoji and a kissy face emoji. Anushka has often taken to Instagram to support her cricketer husband. Fans are in awe of their love and relentless support for one another.

whatsapp image 2023 10 19 at 9.30.36 pm 2023 10 a18278c562c0f6fe6de6327b40e6eafe
(Image: Instagram)

Earlier this month, when India won against Pakistan, Anushka shared a photo of her husband and KL Rahul with a blue heart emoji to show her support for Virat and team India. While Virat nearly fell short of a century during that match, he scored his first century during this year’s World Cup against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Anushka is pregnant with her second baby. A source told Hindustan Times that Anushka is pregnant but will not be announcing the pregnancy anytime soon. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” the source said.

Addressing the actress’ lack of public appearances, the source claimed, “This isn’t a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.” While the rumours had been sparked earlier, they went rife after Anushka’s Ganesh Chaturthi post.

The report also mentioned that the couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but requested that their photographs not be taken. “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon,” the source was quoted as saying.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm dhak k
পড়ল ঢাকে কাঠি, মণ্ডপে-মণ্ডপে অধিষ্ঠান দেবীর
বাংলাদেশ
1697754784 photo
Virat Kohli: World Cup: Did the umpire ‘help’ Virat Kohli score a century against Bangladesh? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Stones and Do They Hurt 1
10 Minutes Makeup Tips: সকাল থেকে রাত মেক-আপ থাকবে পারফেক্ট! গলে যাবে না! জানুন দশ মিনিটের সহজ টিপস!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anushka sharma world cup 2023 virat kohli 2023 10 d173fba9adef85bf91fdd73582f77345
Ind Vs Ban: Anushka Sharma REACTS As Virat Kohli Hits First Century In World Cup 2023
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
amir bno 190 dec

‘১০ ডিসেম্বর ঢাকায় বিএনপির সমাবেশ হবে, হবে, হবেই’

 kotigobba

Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 Halted on Release Day, a Huge Embarrassment for a Big Ticket Movie

 wm JUBODOL 1

নয়াপল্টনে পদবঞ্চিত যুবদল নেতাদের বিক্ষোভ

 HKVISION

বিশেষায়িত ক্যামেরায় উইঘুরদের ওপর নজরদারি

 cyber security

সাইবার ক্রাইমে প্রতারকদের টার্গেট মহিলারা, জেনে নিন সুরক্ষিত থাকার উপায়

 image 446821 1627313942

পদ্মা সেতু কি পারবে এতটা আঘাত সহ্য করতে ?

 ginger tea 1

চা-প্রেমী মানুষদের জন্য খুশির খবর, এক কাপ চা খেলেই বাড়বে রোগ প্রতিরোধ ক্ষমতা, জানুন

 wm SAARC Motif for Sarabangla 13 03 2020 750x563 1

তালেবান ইস্যুতে সার্কের পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীদের বৈঠক বাতিল

 goosebump

Goosebumps: মারাত্মক অনুভূতি, গা ছমছমে ভাব, কড়া শীতেও ঘামতে বাধ্য করবে! Goosebumps কেড়ে নেবে রাতের ঘুম

 1643462496 photo

netherlands: Netherlands’ Ben Cooper announces retirement from international cricket aged 29 | Cricket News