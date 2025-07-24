IND vs ENG 4th Test: ‘Giving bowling is captain’s call, not in my hands’ – Shardul Thakur puts the ball in Shubman Gill’s court on bowling strategy | Cricket News

Shardul Thakur (Image credit – Sahil Malhotra/TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in Manchester: On a day dominated for long stretches by England’s opening pair, it was the courageous return of Rishabh Pant that truly defined the narrative of Day 2 in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Battling a fractured toe sustained on Day 1, Pant walked in after the fall of Shardul Thakur to a rousing ovation from the Manchester crowd. Clearly in pain, the wicketkeeper-batter stood tall to score a gutsy 54 off 75 balls, helping India stretch their total to 358. “It was always our plan… (for Rishabh Pant to bat). The medical team did a great job but he was still in a lot of pain,” Shardul Thakur told reporters in the press conference after the day’s play on Thursday. Pant’s knock was a symbol of defiance after India had earlier lost Ravindra Jadeja in the early stages of Day 2. Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27) stitched a useful stand before England, led by Ben Stokes’ 5/72, wrapped up the innings post-lunch.Thakur, who bowled just five overs for 35 runs, pointed out that bowling decisions rested with the captain. “Giving bowling is the captain’s call. Not in my hands. The captain decides when to give them. I could have bowled two overs more today but that is the captain’s call. It is difficult to find rhythm but I try and use my experience.” His blunt response on the same reflected the trust in the skipper and the calls he made during the 4th Test, up until the end of day’s play on Thursday.On Pant’s fitness, Thakur added: “It will be his call. He didn’t come in the bus today because he was in the hospital. He wasn’t at the ground when we were warming up. It is a fracture — the news is already out.” England’s reply began on a dominant note, with openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) racing to a 166-run stand in just 32.4 overs. India finally broke through when Jadeja had Crawley caught behind, and Anshul Kamboj dismissed Duckett to deny him a century, which was also the 24-year-old’s maiden Test wicket.

“Whatever runs we got on the board was a good effort, ball was doing a lot,” Thakur said, defending the team’s total. However, he admitted the bowlers could have done better. “We could have been better with the new ball. Runs just kept flowing. It wasn’t difficult for bowlers… we could have been patient. We have to evaluate which deliveries to stick by.” England ended the day at 225 for two, trailing India by 133 runs, with Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) unbeaten. However, it was Pant’s fighting spirit that set the tone, giving India hope heading into Day 3 of this crucial encounter.