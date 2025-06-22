IND vs ENG: ‘Jab tak bhagwan ne likha hai, khelunga’ – Jasprit Bumrah shrugs off noise after five-star show as Headingley Test hangs in balance | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic credit: Sahil Malhotra/TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in Leeds: Jasprit Bumrah delivered yet another masterclass in seam bowling, claiming a crucial five-wicket haul as India gained a slender edge on Day 3 of the first Test against England at Headingley. England were bowled out for 465 in reply to India’s 471, with Bumrah returning figures of 5 for 83 – his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.Score: India vs England 1st Test Day 3The match remained evenly poised at stumps, with India reaching 90/2 in their second innings, leading by 96. KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) were unbeaten at close after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan departed early.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Harry Brook’s dismissal for 99 was the turning point of England’s innings. The Yorkshire batter, playing at his home ground, fell agonisingly short of a hundred, but not before frustrating India, who dropped him twice.

“Harry Brook played really well. This is a very high-scoring ground, so you need to be very accurate,” Bumrah acknowledged.On the repeated fielding lapses, Bumrah was philosophical: “Dropped catches are part and parcel of the game. No one does it purposely. People will learn from this experience.”

Sitanshu Kotak press conference: Big revelation on Shubman Gill

Asked about workload management, the pacer dismissed concerns with trademark calm: “Log bolte rahenge. Ab jaaega, ab jaaega. Mai 10-12 saal se khel raha hoon, IPL khel raha hoon. Jab tak bhagwan ne likha hai khelunga (People will keep talking… I’ll keep playing as long as it’s written by God).”Bumrah added he doesn’t get caught up in external perceptions: “I can’t control aura and all that. I just focus on preparation and ticking my boxes.”With the pitch flattening and India’s lead inching upward, Bumrah quipped cheekily: “As a bowler, I would say ‘jitna dena hai, de do’ (give them [the target] as much as you want).”